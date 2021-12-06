KDE Frameworks 6 Continuous Integration
Just a month ago we had the first KDE Framework build against Qt6 without requiring local modifications. Things progressed rapidly from there, just with 2021 ending Kate has been seen running with proper styling and proper file dialogs. And by now we also have KF6 continuous integration for a number of Frameworks modules.
Building against Qt6
More than 40 frameworks are meanwhile building out of the box, close to 60 build with pending merge requests applied or individual problematic parts commented out.
To support this kdesrc-build now also provides initial configuration files for KF6 development builds, covering Frameworks and their dependencies as far as available already.
Note that this is all experimental and only meant for KF6 development. It uses the latest development branches as well as a number of changes still in review or not even submitted to review yet. Do not try to use this yet.
