A baseline grid design is a fancy way of describing a page design laid out like on lined paper sheets. (The lines are not visible, of course.) It’s the art of ensuring your design and text maintain a rhythm and the same visual pacing throughout the page by using consistent line heights and spacing. It just takes a bit of practice to stay within the lines when you’re writing on paper It’s also easy with CSS, until you meet rigid pixel-design elements like figures, images, and tables. In this article, I’ll demonstrate how to align the text in your tables with your baseline grid. I’ll also explore why it’s so difficult with tables in particular. It should easily fit with some adjustment, but the eccentricities of CSS Table Layout will fight you to the bitter end. It’s just rows of text, right?

If you are missing window minimize and maximize Title bar buttons on RPM-based Rocky Linux or Almalinux 8 then here are the steps to follow to get them back. CentOS, RedHat, Oracle, AlmaLinux, Rocky Linux, and other similar but popular Linux operating systems come by default with Gnome Desktop environment. But, this Vanilla desktop UI missing in the most common Minimize and Maximize title bar icons. Well, if you are more into the command lines then having them may not be important for you; however the Desktop users using Gnome as their daily wok OS, absolutely need it. Hence, go through this article to get back the Title bar icons and more using the Gnome Tweaks tool.

Linux provides fantastic options to deploy your server on one of its versatile distributions like Debian. There are just so many useful features of a Linux server. Some of them include setting up separate servers for Web, Email, File Sharing, Database, RAID, and many more. You can even set up ad-blocking servers through Linux. Today, we will learn how to do the minimal installation of Debian 11 ‘Bullseye,’ which is an excellent choice if you want to deploy your server on it in the future.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Node.js on CentOS Stream 9. For those of you who didn’t know, Node.js is an open-source, cross-platform lightweight, and powerful Javascript run-time environment for server-side programming, built on Chrome’s V8 JavaScript engine and used to create scalable network tools and web applications. When you install NodeJS on your CentOS, the supportive npm packages are also automatically installed on your system that allowing developers to share and reuse the code. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Node.js on a CentOS Stream 9.

SSH (Secure Shell) is a secure network protocol based on the client-server architecture that allows you to securely access remote computers/servers over the network. SSH is widely used by system administrators for connecting to remote servers. This makes administrators easily manage servers and applications remotely and securely from anywhere at any time. In this guide, I'll show you how to set up and enable SSH on CentOS/RHEL systems. With the SSH enabled on this CentOS system, you should be able to access this system from other computers using its IP address. This tutorial also includes the steps to change the default SSH port, disable SSH login for the root user, and set up firewalld to secure your SSH server.

Portainer is a free and open-source lightweight service delivery platform for containerized applications that can be used to manage Docker, Kubernetes, Docker swarm, etc. The application is simple to deploy and use. The application allows you to manage all your container services via smart GUIs or an extensive API, this makes the developers’ work easier. Portainer gives developers a chance to deploy, manage, and troubleshoot containerized applications without needing to deeply have experience with Kubernetes. This is awesome in my view. In this tutorial we are going to learn how to install Portainer inside a docker container, also we will learn the uses of Portainer, what are Portainer agents. Also, we need to understand about Portainer ports i.e which ports do Portainer uses to communicate with the world. So let’s dive in We have two editions of Portainer, the Portainer community edition which is free to use, and the Portainer Business Edition which requires one to purchase the license fee to use and it has more features compared to the community edition.

If you are using Ubuntu, AlamLinux, CentOS, RedHat, Rocky Linux, or any other Linux with GNOME, then here are the steps to change the icon of folder, apps, or files using Gnome graphical user interface. Well, if you don’ like the default icon of files and folders in Gnome then you can use the Tweak Tool to change the default theme icons. However, many times we just want to change the icon of some particular item, let’s say a folder that we want to be identified distinguished from the rest of the system ones. In such a case, we can manually assign any icon available on the system or the one we have downloaded from the internet in SVG or PNG format.

We all agree that Linux users install most programs from their centralized official repo listed in the source.list file. However, they might find a situation where the software or program is not listed in the repo list; In such instances, they will have to use the PPA (Personal Package Archive) or apt (advanced package tool) to install the program. PPA is a software repo created for Ubuntu or Linux users and is simple to set up compared to other third-party repositories. PPAs/apt are frequently used in distributing pre-release software for testing. PPA is an unofficial repo made available to Linux users by Canonical to allow developers to upload their source package. Then, Launchpad makes those packages available for users to install the applications from.

If you have been successfully shortlisted as an interviewee for the above subject matter, we recommend checking out some of the commonly asked questions provided in this article guide. MongoDB interview questions are purposely designed to help our readers get acquainted with the nature and form of questions they might encounter during a MongoDB interview. However, an important point to note is good interviewers hardly ask particular questions during an interview. Instead, they occasionally tend to stay professional and unpredictable.

The RISC-V experience I’m writing to you from a Sway session on Alpine Linux, which is to say from a setup quite similar to the one I usually write blog posts on, save for one important factor: a RISC-V CPU. I’ll state upfront that what I’m using is not a very practical system. What I’m going to describe is all of the impractical hacks and workarounds I have used to build a “useful” RISC-V system on which I can mostly conduct my usual work. It has been an interesting exercise, and it bodes well for the future of RISC-V, but for all practical purposes the promise of RISC-V still lives in tomorrow, not today. In December of 2018, I wrote an article about the process of bootstrapping Alpine Linux for RISC-V on the HiFive Unleashed board. This board was essentially a crappy SoC built around a RISC-V CPU: a microSD slot, GPIO pins, an ethernet port, a little bit of RAM, and the CPU itself, in a custom form-factor.1 Today I’m writing this on the HiFive Unmatched, which is a big step up: it’s a Mini-ITX form factor (that is, it fits in a standardized PC case) with 16G of RAM, and the ethernet, microSD, and GPIO ports are complemented with a very useful set of additional I/O via two M.2 slots, a PCIe slot, and a USB 3 controller, plus an SPI flash chip. I have an NVMe drive with my root filesystem on it and an AMD Radeon Pro WX 2100 GPU installed. In form, it essentially functions like a standard PC workstation. I have been gradually working on bringing this system up to the standards that I expect from a useful PC, namely that it can run upstream Alpine Linux with minimal fuss. This was not really possible on the previous SiFive hardware, but I have got pretty close on this machine. I had to go to some lengths to get u-Boot to provide a working UEFI environment,2 and I had to patch grub as well, but the result is that I can write a standard Alpine ISO to a USB stick, then boot it and install Alpine onto an NVMe normally, which then boots itself with UEFI with no further fiddling. I interact with it through three means: the on-board UART via a micro-USB cable (necessary to interact with u-Boot, grub, or the early Linux environment), or ethernet (once sshd is up), or with keyboard, mouse, and displays connected to the GPU.