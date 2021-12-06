Kernel: Sound Open Firmware and PCI Changes for Linux 5.17
The sound subsystem updates have been merged into the Linux 5.17 kernel with a few notable hardware driver additions this cycle.
First up, there is initial Sound Open Firmware "SOF" support for AMD. The AMD Renoir Audio Co-Processor is now supported with Sound Open Firmware (SOF). The Renoir ACP was previously supported on Linux outside of the SOF path. Back in November when the patches first surfaced I wrote more about Sound Open Firmware coming to AMD hardware with the Renoir audio co-processor being the first supported target.
PCI Changes For Linux 5.17 Bring Intel Raptor Lake IDs, Apple PCIe Clock Gating - Phoronix
The PCI subsystem updates for the in-development Linux 5.17 kernel have been submitted to Linus.
The PCI/PCIe subsystem updates for Linux 5.17 aren't particularly exciting but do have a few changes worth pointing out:
- Clock gating is now enabled for the Apple PCIe controller driver for saving power on Apple Silicon hardware.
Kernel: Sound Open Firmware and PCI Changes for Linux 5.17
