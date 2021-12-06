Language Selection

Games: Proton Experimental and Steam Deck

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 15th of January 2022 03:46:15 PM
Gaming
  • Proton Experimental pulls in newer DXVK to help God of War on Linux | GamingOnLinux

    A small update landed last night for Proton Experimental with a main aim of helping the recent God of War release, which has been running quite nicely already. ICYMI: there was another update to Proton Experimental recently that solved a number of problems like Sea of Thieves voice chat.

    The only change we know of for the January 14 release of Proton Experimental is an update to the DXVK version used, which added in some new options that are turned on by default in DXVK's configuration to help the performance in God of War even more. On top of that, it also makes it easier to use NVIDIA DLSS as it disabled DXVK's NVAPI hack for God of War.

  • Valve’s Steam Deck pre-orders will begin arriving at the end of February - GSMArena.com news

    The most recent update from Valve confirms that the first wave of Steam Deck handheld gaming device will be arriving by the end of February. After being announced back in July of 2021, the portable gaming device has faced supply chain delays from its originally planned target of December 2021.

    In the update, Steam reveals that the Steam Deck verified program has been ongoing in which some game developers have been provided with developer kits with “hundreds” shipped in the last month with plans to send out more of them to devs.

  • Even More Reasons Why You Need A Steam Deck

    Let's take a moment to appreciate the confusion in and around the gaming media right now, and say thanks once again to Valve for providing the entertainment. Many journalists have slapped their Cynical Hat on and assumed Valve are selling the standard 64Gb Steam Deck at a loss to emulate Sony's business model. A few have outright said that Valve's foray into mobile gaming in 2022 is going to be another Steam Machines debacle.

Kernel: Sound Open Firmware and PCI Changes for Linux 5.17

  • Initial Sound Open Firmware Support For AMD Hardware Comes With Linux 5.17 - Phoronix

    The sound subsystem updates have been merged into the Linux 5.17 kernel with a few notable hardware driver additions this cycle. First up, there is initial Sound Open Firmware "SOF" support for AMD. The AMD Renoir Audio Co-Processor is now supported with Sound Open Firmware (SOF). The Renoir ACP was previously supported on Linux outside of the SOF path. Back in November when the patches first surfaced I wrote more about Sound Open Firmware coming to AMD hardware with the Renoir audio co-processor being the first supported target.

  • PCI Changes For Linux 5.17 Bring Intel Raptor Lake IDs, Apple PCIe Clock Gating - Phoronix

    The PCI subsystem updates for the in-development Linux 5.17 kernel have been submitted to Linus. The PCI/PCIe subsystem updates for Linux 5.17 aren't particularly exciting but do have a few changes worth pointing out: - Clock gating is now enabled for the Apple PCIe controller driver for saving power on Apple Silicon hardware.

Flameshot 11.0 Screenshot Tool Is Here with Completely Refactored CLI

Flameshot is a cross-platform, free and open-source tool to take screenshots with many built-in features to save you time. Taking screenshots is a very elementary purpose and we are surrounded by apps that can perform the task in a very professional capacity, but that’s just it. Most functionalities are limited to simply grabbing a section of your computer screen. This is where Flameshot comes into play. With it you can add blur effects, texts, shapes and arrows with all the colors you want just directly after you take the screenshot. Now the first release of Flameshot for this year is out. It is important to note that from here on each Flameshot release will increment the major app version and if there is an urgent fix it will be implemented as a minor release. For example, the current version is 11.0, and the next will be 12.0. Read more

