Programming Leftovers
Frei0r compiled in OpenEmbedded
The Top 9 Places to Learn Programming Online for Free
IBM Open Sources CodeFlare
IBM has announced improvements to CodeFlare, its serverless framework that aims to reduce the time and effort developers spend training and preparing AI and machine learning models for deployment in hybrid cloud environments. CodeFlare has also now been made open source.
CodeFlare is a framework that simplifies the integration, scaling and acceleration of complex multi-step analytics and machine learning pipelines on the cloud.
The best software engineering conferences of 2022
One of the best ways for software engineers to keep up to date with trends in the field is to attend conferences. And after a couple of years of virtual conferences and even canceled events, many organizations will be back in 2022 to holding in-person gatherings, and others are opting for hybrid events.
Attending these conferences will allow you to hear keynotes from world-class practitioners and learn from tech talks with leading authorities. You'll also have the opportunity to participate in informative Q&A sessions, as well as engage with peers who can help answer your questions. In addition, you'll acquire actionable ideas that you can bring back to your team and implement immediately.
Qt Oyj : Qbs 1.21 released | MarketScreener
Qbs is a community-driven language-agnostic build automation system. It is fast and offers an easy-to-learn language based upon QML.
Intel ISPC 1.17 Compiler Released With Xe HPG, PS5 & AMD Zen Support - Phoronix
Intel ended out the week with a huge update to ISPC, the Intel Implicit SPMD Program Compiler. ISPC is Intel's LLVM-based compiler focused on its C variant with extensions for single program, multiple data (SPMD) programming. Interestingly with this release is the introduction of AMD Zen 1/2/3 targeting and even the PlayStation 5 while also adding support for forthcoming Intel Arc "Alchemist" (Xe HPG) hardware.
Maintainable Rails system tests with page objects
Rails system tests often depend on input and CSS selectors. To make our tests more maintainable, we can isolate layout changes within page objects.
This post is about an idea I had a long time ago and came back to recently. It’s from a similar category as my idea for Rails contexts, so it might not be 100% failproof, and I am looking for feedback.
Manual hypering
Nemokosch was unhappy with the performance of a literal translation from Python. So he asked for advice in #raku-beginner. (The logger is missing messages. Authorities have been informed.) This lead to many suggestions, none of which helped much. As such, I was forced to play our Get out of Jail Free (card).
Security Leftovers
Games: Proton Experimental and Steam Deck
Kernel: Sound Open Firmware and PCI Changes for Linux 5.17
Flameshot 11.0 Screenshot Tool Is Here with Completely Refactored CLI
Flameshot is a cross-platform, free and open-source tool to take screenshots with many built-in features to save you time. Taking screenshots is a very elementary purpose and we are surrounded by apps that can perform the task in a very professional capacity, but that’s just it. Most functionalities are limited to simply grabbing a section of your computer screen. This is where Flameshot comes into play. With it you can add blur effects, texts, shapes and arrows with all the colors you want just directly after you take the screenshot. Now the first release of Flameshot for this year is out. It is important to note that from here on each Flameshot release will increment the major app version and if there is an urgent fix it will be implemented as a minor release. For example, the current version is 11.0, and the next will be 12.0.
