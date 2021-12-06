Language Selection

today's leftovers: TwinCAT/BSD, IBM Emeritus Irving Wladawsky-Berger, and DRM

  • TwinCAT/BSD Hypervisor provides efficient engineering and execution of virtual machines
  • TwinCAT/BSD Hypervisor Provides Efficient Engineering and Execution of Virtual Machines
  • TwinCAT/BSD operating system from Beckhoff
  • Irving Wladawsky-Berger: What’s the State of Our Digital Technology Revolution?

    I first met Carlota Perez in the mid-2000s when she gave a seminar at IBM based on her 2002 bestseller Technological Revolutions and Financial Capital: The Dynamics of Bubbles and Golden Ages. At the time, we had been living through a series of major changes, - the explosive growth of the Internet, the advent of the digital economy, the dot-com bubble, and the bursting of the bubble. In her excellent presentation Perez explained these turbulent times by positioning them within the historical perspective she wrote about in her book.

    If you look at the historical big picture, patterns begin to emerge which serve as a good guide for understanding the past and thinking about the future. Since the onset of the Industrial Revolution we’ve had 5 major technological revolutions, each one lasting roughly 40 to 60 years. First was the age of machines, factories and canals starting in 1771. This was followed by the age of steam, railways, iron and coal, starting in 1829; steel, electricity and heavy engineering in 1875; oil, automobiles, and mass production in 1908, and our present information technology and telecommunications (ICT) digital age starting in 1971.

    Technology revolutions are engines of growth, ushering new paradigms for innovation, rejuvenating and transforming the economy, and re-shaping social behavior and the institutions of society. To better understand the dynamics of a technology revolution, we should split it into two different periods, each lasting 20 to 30 years.

  • EFF takes on DMCA provision criminalizing open speech, indirectly forwarding ‘Right to Repair' - Neowin

    The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) has officially requested a federal appeals court to decriminalize certain provisions within the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA). The EFF reasons that these provisions violate the First Amendment (Right to Free Speech).

    Specifically speaking, the EFF is going after Section 1201 of the DMCA, which currently makes it unlawful for people to get around the software that restricts access to lawfully-purchased copyrighted material. Essentially, the EFF feels that this section unnecessarily puts severe restrictions, and the fear of persecution, in the minds of people who wish to speak openly or access details about the software they legally purchased.

    Section 1201 of the DMCA, was originally intended to protect artists who created creative content such as songs. However, the same has long been used to restrict people’s ability to access, use, and even speak out about copyrighted materials.

  • Hacking Is Hacking | Hackaday

    Tom Nardi and I had a good laugh this week on the Podcast when he compared the ECU hacks that enabled turning a VW with steering assist into a self-driver to a hack last week that modified a water cooler to fill a particular cup. But it’s actually no joke — some of the very same techniques are used in both efforts, although the outcome of one is life-and-death, and the other is just some spilled ice-cold water.

    [...]

    So I had junk hacking in the back of my mind when I was re-watching Hash Salehi’s great talk on his work reverse engineering smart meters. Funnily enough, he started off his reverse engineering journey eleven years ago with work on a robot vacuum cleaner’s LIDAR module. Junk hacking, for sure, but the same techniques taught him to work on devices that are significantly more serious. And in the craziest of Hackaday synergies, he even hat-tipped Travis’ talk in his video! Hacking is hacking!

Security Leftovers

Games: Proton Experimental and Steam Deck

  • Proton Experimental pulls in newer DXVK to help God of War on Linux | GamingOnLinux

    A small update landed last night for Proton Experimental with a main aim of helping the recent God of War release, which has been running quite nicely already. ICYMI: there was another update to Proton Experimental recently that solved a number of problems like Sea of Thieves voice chat. The only change we know of for the January 14 release of Proton Experimental is an update to the DXVK version used, which added in some new options that are turned on by default in DXVK's configuration to help the performance in God of War even more. On top of that, it also makes it easier to use NVIDIA DLSS as it disabled DXVK's NVAPI hack for God of War.

  • Valve’s Steam Deck pre-orders will begin arriving at the end of February - GSMArena.com news

    The most recent update from Valve confirms that the first wave of Steam Deck handheld gaming device will be arriving by the end of February. After being announced back in July of 2021, the portable gaming device has faced supply chain delays from its originally planned target of December 2021. In the update, Steam reveals that the Steam Deck verified program has been ongoing in which some game developers have been provided with developer kits with “hundreds” shipped in the last month with plans to send out more of them to devs.

  • Even More Reasons Why You Need A Steam Deck

    Let's take a moment to appreciate the confusion in and around the gaming media right now, and say thanks once again to Valve for providing the entertainment. Many journalists have slapped their Cynical Hat on and assumed Valve are selling the standard 64Gb Steam Deck at a loss to emulate Sony's business model. A few have outright said that Valve's foray into mobile gaming in 2022 is going to be another Steam Machines debacle.

Kernel: Sound Open Firmware and PCI Changes for Linux 5.17

  • Initial Sound Open Firmware Support For AMD Hardware Comes With Linux 5.17 - Phoronix

    The sound subsystem updates have been merged into the Linux 5.17 kernel with a few notable hardware driver additions this cycle. First up, there is initial Sound Open Firmware "SOF" support for AMD. The AMD Renoir Audio Co-Processor is now supported with Sound Open Firmware (SOF). The Renoir ACP was previously supported on Linux outside of the SOF path. Back in November when the patches first surfaced I wrote more about Sound Open Firmware coming to AMD hardware with the Renoir audio co-processor being the first supported target.

  • PCI Changes For Linux 5.17 Bring Intel Raptor Lake IDs, Apple PCIe Clock Gating - Phoronix

    The PCI subsystem updates for the in-development Linux 5.17 kernel have been submitted to Linus. The PCI/PCIe subsystem updates for Linux 5.17 aren't particularly exciting but do have a few changes worth pointing out: - Clock gating is now enabled for the Apple PCIe controller driver for saving power on Apple Silicon hardware.

Flameshot 11.0 Screenshot Tool Is Here with Completely Refactored CLI

Flameshot is a cross-platform, free and open-source tool to take screenshots with many built-in features to save you time. Taking screenshots is a very elementary purpose and we are surrounded by apps that can perform the task in a very professional capacity, but that’s just it. Most functionalities are limited to simply grabbing a section of your computer screen. This is where Flameshot comes into play. With it you can add blur effects, texts, shapes and arrows with all the colors you want just directly after you take the screenshot. Now the first release of Flameshot for this year is out. It is important to note that from here on each Flameshot release will increment the major app version and if there is an urgent fix it will be implemented as a minor release. For example, the current version is 11.0, and the next will be 12.0. Read more

