Saturday 15th of January 2022 07:00:23 PM
News
Programming Leftovers

  • Frei0r compiled in OpenEmbedded
  • The Top 9 Places to Learn Programming Online for Free
  • IBM Open Sources CodeFlare

    IBM has announced improvements to CodeFlare, its serverless framework that aims to reduce the time and effort developers spend training and preparing AI and machine learning models for deployment in hybrid cloud environments. CodeFlare has also now been made open source. CodeFlare is a framework that simplifies the integration, scaling and acceleration of complex multi-step analytics and machine learning pipelines on the cloud.

  • The best software engineering conferences of 2022

    One of the best ways for software engineers to keep up to date with trends in the field is to attend conferences. And after a couple of years of virtual conferences and even canceled events, many organizations will be back in 2022 to holding in-person gatherings, and others are opting for hybrid events. Attending these conferences will allow you to hear keynotes from world-class practitioners and learn from tech talks with leading authorities. You'll also have the opportunity to participate in informative Q&A sessions, as well as engage with peers who can help answer your questions. In addition, you'll acquire actionable ideas that you can bring back to your team and implement immediately.

  • Qt Oyj : Qbs 1.21 released | MarketScreener

    Qbs is a community-driven language-agnostic build automation system. It is fast and offers an easy-to-learn language based upon QML.

  • Intel ISPC 1.17 Compiler Released With Xe HPG, PS5 & AMD Zen Support - Phoronix

    Intel ended out the week with a huge update to ISPC, the Intel Implicit SPMD Program Compiler. ISPC is Intel's LLVM-based compiler focused on its C variant with extensions for single program, multiple data (SPMD) programming. Interestingly with this release is the introduction of AMD Zen 1/2/3 targeting and even the PlayStation 5 while also adding support for forthcoming Intel Arc "Alchemist" (Xe HPG) hardware.

  • Maintainable Rails system tests with page objects

    Rails system tests often depend on input and CSS selectors. To make our tests more maintainable, we can isolate layout changes within page objects. This post is about an idea I had a long time ago and came back to recently. It’s from a similar category as my idea for Rails contexts, so it might not be 100% failproof, and I am looking for feedback.

  • Manual hypering

    Nemokosch was unhappy with the performance of a literal translation from Python. So he asked for advice in #raku-beginner. (The logger is missing messages. Authorities have been informed.) This lead to many suggestions, none of which helped much. As such, I was forced to play our Get out of Jail Free (card).

Security Leftovers

Games: Proton Experimental and Steam Deck

  • Proton Experimental pulls in newer DXVK to help God of War on Linux | GamingOnLinux

    A small update landed last night for Proton Experimental with a main aim of helping the recent God of War release, which has been running quite nicely already. ICYMI: there was another update to Proton Experimental recently that solved a number of problems like Sea of Thieves voice chat. The only change we know of for the January 14 release of Proton Experimental is an update to the DXVK version used, which added in some new options that are turned on by default in DXVK's configuration to help the performance in God of War even more. On top of that, it also makes it easier to use NVIDIA DLSS as it disabled DXVK's NVAPI hack for God of War.

  • Valve’s Steam Deck pre-orders will begin arriving at the end of February - GSMArena.com news

    The most recent update from Valve confirms that the first wave of Steam Deck handheld gaming device will be arriving by the end of February. After being announced back in July of 2021, the portable gaming device has faced supply chain delays from its originally planned target of December 2021. In the update, Steam reveals that the Steam Deck verified program has been ongoing in which some game developers have been provided with developer kits with “hundreds” shipped in the last month with plans to send out more of them to devs.

  • Even More Reasons Why You Need A Steam Deck

    Let's take a moment to appreciate the confusion in and around the gaming media right now, and say thanks once again to Valve for providing the entertainment. Many journalists have slapped their Cynical Hat on and assumed Valve are selling the standard 64Gb Steam Deck at a loss to emulate Sony's business model. A few have outright said that Valve's foray into mobile gaming in 2022 is going to be another Steam Machines debacle.

Kernel: Sound Open Firmware and PCI Changes for Linux 5.17

  • Initial Sound Open Firmware Support For AMD Hardware Comes With Linux 5.17 - Phoronix

    The sound subsystem updates have been merged into the Linux 5.17 kernel with a few notable hardware driver additions this cycle. First up, there is initial Sound Open Firmware "SOF" support for AMD. The AMD Renoir Audio Co-Processor is now supported with Sound Open Firmware (SOF). The Renoir ACP was previously supported on Linux outside of the SOF path. Back in November when the patches first surfaced I wrote more about Sound Open Firmware coming to AMD hardware with the Renoir audio co-processor being the first supported target.

  • PCI Changes For Linux 5.17 Bring Intel Raptor Lake IDs, Apple PCIe Clock Gating - Phoronix

    The PCI subsystem updates for the in-development Linux 5.17 kernel have been submitted to Linus. The PCI/PCIe subsystem updates for Linux 5.17 aren't particularly exciting but do have a few changes worth pointing out: - Clock gating is now enabled for the Apple PCIe controller driver for saving power on Apple Silicon hardware.

