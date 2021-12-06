Game knows game. Thus it came as little surprise that Norton's consumer security software not only sprouted a cryptominer that slurps your computer's life essence and skims a cut, but that it's hard to turn it off. A marriage not made in heaven but the other place: consumer-grade antivirus software has always had an uneven reputation, much of which it richly deserves. But how did we come to carry such a high parasitical load in 2022? Some of this is technical. Early generations of PC malware established standard techniques to propagate and protect themselves. Rootkit methods were common, monitoring and modifying operating system calls to defect target files and infect them, and to deflect scans or probes by returning false information. This means sinking hooks into the operating system at its lowest levels and taking control – which is precisely the same techniques early AV software used to detect and nullify viruses while defending itself from attacks in turn.

Many Reg readers probably won't have user fleets running on the legacy AV, however, as highlighted by security researcher Brian Krebs earlier today, the feature was added to Avira's product set late last year, just days after Norton360 started to hit the headlines for doing the same. Perhaps we shouldn't be too surprised, as the same company, NortonLifeLock, owns both brands. NortonLifeLock is what's left of Symantec after it spun off Veritas and then got bought by Broadcom.

A critical ‘zero-day’ vulnerability in network video recording equipment made by NUUO has been made public, as a researcher claims unpatched issues could lead to remote code execution (RCE). Discovered by Agile Information Security founder Pedro Ribeiro, the issues have allegedly been present in the NUUO NVRmini2 device since 2016.

In a recent study, researchers have been able to detect the presence of malware with the help of electromagnetic waves and the popular portable chipset called Raspberry Pi. A new device has been developed along with Raspberry Pi by the Research Institute of Computer Science and Random Systems in France. Along with the portable processor, the device uses an H-field probe and a Picoscope 6407 to find out the presence of malware on devices. In the research paper that was published last month, the team wrote, "Our method does not require any modification on the target device. Thus, it can be deployed independently from the resources available without any overhead. Moreover, our approach has the advantage that it can hardly be detected and evaded by the malware authors." During the study, the researchers used a design developed by Convolution Neural Networks to measure the traces of malware from a device. The team says that it was successfully able to detect the presence of malware with nearly perfect accuracy of 99.82%.

Anyone who uses the Jenkins software system for development should carefully study the current security warning from the developer. There you will find information about recently discovered security gaps and patches. However, some security updates are still a long way off.

Nemokosch was unhappy with the performance of a literal translation from Python. So he asked for advice in #raku-beginner. (The logger is missing messages. Authorities have been informed.) This lead to many suggestions, none of which helped much. As such, I was forced to play our Get out of Jail Free (card).

Rails system tests often depend on input and CSS selectors. To make our tests more maintainable, we can isolate layout changes within page objects. This post is about an idea I had a long time ago and came back to recently. It’s from a similar category as my idea for Rails contexts, so it might not be 100% failproof, and I am looking for feedback.

Intel ended out the week with a huge update to ISPC, the Intel Implicit SPMD Program Compiler. ISPC is Intel's LLVM-based compiler focused on its C variant with extensions for single program, multiple data (SPMD) programming. Interestingly with this release is the introduction of AMD Zen 1/2/3 targeting and even the PlayStation 5 while also adding support for forthcoming Intel Arc "Alchemist" (Xe HPG) hardware.

One of the best ways for software engineers to keep up to date with trends in the field is to attend conferences. And after a couple of years of virtual conferences and even canceled events, many organizations will be back in 2022 to holding in-person gatherings, and others are opting for hybrid events. Attending these conferences will allow you to hear keynotes from world-class practitioners and learn from tech talks with leading authorities. You'll also have the opportunity to participate in informative Q&A sessions, as well as engage with peers who can help answer your questions. In addition, you'll acquire actionable ideas that you can bring back to your team and implement immediately.

IBM has announced improvements to CodeFlare, its serverless framework that aims to reduce the time and effort developers spend training and preparing AI and machine learning models for deployment in hybrid cloud environments. CodeFlare has also now been made open source. CodeFlare is a framework that simplifies the integration, scaling and acceleration of complex multi-step analytics and machine learning pipelines on the cloud.

Games: Proton Experimental and Steam Deck Proton Experimental pulls in newer DXVK to help God of War on Linux | GamingOnLinux A small update landed last night for Proton Experimental with a main aim of helping the recent God of War release, which has been running quite nicely already. ICYMI: there was another update to Proton Experimental recently that solved a number of problems like Sea of Thieves voice chat. The only change we know of for the January 14 release of Proton Experimental is an update to the DXVK version used, which added in some new options that are turned on by default in DXVK's configuration to help the performance in God of War even more. On top of that, it also makes it easier to use NVIDIA DLSS as it disabled DXVK's NVAPI hack for God of War.

Valve’s Steam Deck pre-orders will begin arriving at the end of February - GSMArena.com news The most recent update from Valve confirms that the first wave of Steam Deck handheld gaming device will be arriving by the end of February. After being announced back in July of 2021, the portable gaming device has faced supply chain delays from its originally planned target of December 2021. In the update, Steam reveals that the Steam Deck verified program has been ongoing in which some game developers have been provided with developer kits with “hundreds” shipped in the last month with plans to send out more of them to devs.

Even More Reasons Why You Need A Steam Deck Let's take a moment to appreciate the confusion in and around the gaming media right now, and say thanks once again to Valve for providing the entertainment. Many journalists have slapped their Cynical Hat on and assumed Valve are selling the standard 64Gb Steam Deck at a loss to emulate Sony's business model. A few have outright said that Valve's foray into mobile gaming in 2022 is going to be another Steam Machines debacle.