Open Source/Openwashing Leftovers
-
Versatile is the word that comes to mind when describing Matt Mullenweg. The music fanatic enjoyed playing saxophone, but never considered it as a career. He dropped out of college when he was 19 years old. Later in life, he developed an interest in coding, and when the puzzle pieces of his life formed the meaningful picture, he met Mike Little, a professional coder.
-
Nextcloud is one of the most powerful self-hosted platforms in the world--and it's one I'm a huge proponent.
-
I’m attending the https://linux.conf.au/ conference online this weekend, which is always a good opportunity for some sideline hacking.
I found something boneheaded doing that today.
There have been a few times while inventing the OpenHMD Rift driver where I’ve noticed something strange and followed the thread until it made sense. Sometimes that leads to improvements in the driver, sometimes not.
In this case, I wanted to generate a graph of how long the computer vision processing takes – from the moment each camera frame is captured until poses are generated for each device.
-
Arti is our ongoing project to create a working embeddable Tor client in Rust. It’s nowhere near ready to replace the main Tor implementation in C, but we believe that it’s the future.
We're working towards our 0.1.0 milestone in early March, where our main current priorities are stabilizing our APIs, and resolving issues that prevent integration. We're planning to do releases every month or so until we get to that milestone.
-
Qbox, which provides hosted OpenSearch and Elasticsearch solutions and support, announced today that the company has joined Instaclustr, which helps organizations deliver applications at scale by operating and supporting their open source data infrastructure.
With deep expertise delivering Elasticsearch and OpenSearch as a fully-hosted service, Qbox is a natural addition to Instaclustr for its strong technical acumen around mission-critical data solutions and its commitment to open source technology. For nearly a decade, Qbox has grown its impressive customer base – which includes data-intensive companies like Doordash and CBRE – by providing a fully scalable, available, and reliable solution backed by its world-class 24/7/365 support. Qbox immediately bolsters Instaclustr’s capabilities providing managed OpenSearch and delivering OpenSearch and Elasticsearch support.
Programming Leftovers
-
IBM has announced improvements to CodeFlare, its serverless framework that aims to reduce the time and effort developers spend training and preparing AI and machine learning models for deployment in hybrid cloud environments. CodeFlare has also now been made open source.
CodeFlare is a framework that simplifies the integration, scaling and acceleration of complex multi-step analytics and machine learning pipelines on the cloud.
-
One of the best ways for software engineers to keep up to date with trends in the field is to attend conferences. And after a couple of years of virtual conferences and even canceled events, many organizations will be back in 2022 to holding in-person gatherings, and others are opting for hybrid events.
Attending these conferences will allow you to hear keynotes from world-class practitioners and learn from tech talks with leading authorities. You'll also have the opportunity to participate in informative Q&A sessions, as well as engage with peers who can help answer your questions. In addition, you'll acquire actionable ideas that you can bring back to your team and implement immediately.
-
Qbs is a community-driven language-agnostic build automation system. It is fast and offers an easy-to-learn language based upon QML.
-
Intel ended out the week with a huge update to ISPC, the Intel Implicit SPMD Program Compiler. ISPC is Intel's LLVM-based compiler focused on its C variant with extensions for single program, multiple data (SPMD) programming. Interestingly with this release is the introduction of AMD Zen 1/2/3 targeting and even the PlayStation 5 while also adding support for forthcoming Intel Arc "Alchemist" (Xe HPG) hardware.
-
Rails system tests often depend on input and CSS selectors. To make our tests more maintainable, we can isolate layout changes within page objects.
This post is about an idea I had a long time ago and came back to recently. It’s from a similar category as my idea for Rails contexts, so it might not be 100% failproof, and I am looking for feedback.
-
Nemokosch was unhappy with the performance of a literal translation from Python. So he asked for advice in #raku-beginner. (The logger is missing messages. Authorities have been informed.) This lead to many suggestions, none of which helped much. As such, I was forced to play our Get out of Jail Free (card).
Security Leftovers
-
Anyone who uses the Jenkins software system for development should carefully study the current security warning from the developer. There you will find information about recently discovered security gaps and patches. However, some security updates are still a long way off.
-
In a recent study, researchers have been able to detect the presence of malware with the help of electromagnetic waves and the popular portable chipset called Raspberry Pi. A new device has been developed along with Raspberry Pi by the Research Institute of Computer Science and Random Systems in France. Along with the portable processor, the device uses an H-field probe and a Picoscope 6407 to find out the presence of malware on devices.
In the research paper that was published last month, the team wrote, "Our method does not require any modification on the target device.
Thus, it can be deployed independently from the resources available without any overhead. Moreover, our approach has the advantage that it can hardly be detected and evaded by the malware authors." During the study, the researchers used a design developed by Convolution Neural Networks to measure the traces of malware from a device. The team says that it was successfully able to detect the presence of malware with nearly perfect accuracy of 99.82%.
-
A critical ‘zero-day’ vulnerability in network video recording equipment made by NUUO has been made public, as a researcher claims unpatched issues could lead to remote code execution (RCE).
Discovered by Agile Information Security founder Pedro Ribeiro, the issues have allegedly been present in the NUUO NVRmini2 device since 2016.
-
Many Reg readers probably won't have user fleets running on the legacy AV, however, as highlighted by security researcher Brian Krebs earlier today, the feature was added to Avira's product set late last year, just days after Norton360 started to hit the headlines for doing the same.
Perhaps we shouldn't be too surprised, as the same company, NortonLifeLock, owns both brands. NortonLifeLock is what's left of Symantec after it spun off Veritas and then got bought by Broadcom.
-
Game knows game. Thus it came as little surprise that Norton's consumer security software not only sprouted a cryptominer that slurps your computer's life essence and skims a cut, but that it's hard to turn it off.
A marriage not made in heaven but the other place: consumer-grade antivirus software has always had an uneven reputation, much of which it richly deserves. But how did we come to carry such a high parasitical load in 2022?
Some of this is technical. Early generations of PC malware established standard techniques to propagate and protect themselves. Rootkit methods were common, monitoring and modifying operating system calls to defect target files and infect them, and to deflect scans or probes by returning false information. This means sinking hooks into the operating system at its lowest levels and taking control – which is precisely the same techniques early AV software used to detect and nullify viruses while defending itself from attacks in turn.
-
Cyberattacks of unclear (but probably Russian) origin hit Ukrainian websites. The FSB "liquidates" REvil. And the US moves toward an approach to open-source software security.
Games: Proton Experimental and Steam Deck
-
A small update landed last night for Proton Experimental with a main aim of helping the recent God of War release, which has been running quite nicely already. ICYMI: there was another update to Proton Experimental recently that solved a number of problems like Sea of Thieves voice chat.
The only change we know of for the January 14 release of Proton Experimental is an update to the DXVK version used, which added in some new options that are turned on by default in DXVK's configuration to help the performance in God of War even more. On top of that, it also makes it easier to use NVIDIA DLSS as it disabled DXVK's NVAPI hack for God of War.
-
The most recent update from Valve confirms that the first wave of Steam Deck handheld gaming device will be arriving by the end of February. After being announced back in July of 2021, the portable gaming device has faced supply chain delays from its originally planned target of December 2021.
In the update, Steam reveals that the Steam Deck verified program has been ongoing in which some game developers have been provided with developer kits with “hundreds” shipped in the last month with plans to send out more of them to devs.
-
Let's take a moment to appreciate the confusion in and around the gaming media right now, and say thanks once again to Valve for providing the entertainment. Many journalists have slapped their Cynical Hat on and assumed Valve are selling the standard 64Gb Steam Deck at a loss to emulate Sony's business model. A few have outright said that Valve's foray into mobile gaming in 2022 is going to be another Steam Machines debacle.
Recent comments
4 hours 26 min ago
4 hours 33 min ago
5 hours 49 min ago
5 hours 56 min ago
9 hours 42 min ago
9 hours 48 min ago
11 hours 37 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago