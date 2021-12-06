Open Source/Openwashing Leftovers Happy B’day Matt Mullenweg: The Man Who Powers Over 40% of World’s Total Websites [Ed: Misleading title. He co-founded a successor of b2, which now gets downloaded and then used by many sites.] Versatile is the word that comes to mind when describing Matt Mullenweg. The music fanatic enjoyed playing saxophone, but never considered it as a career. He dropped out of college when he was 19 years old. Later in life, he developed an interest in coding, and when the puzzle pieces of his life formed the meaningful picture, he met Mike Little, a professional coder.

How to DITCH Google for good and NEVER look back. - Invidious Nextcloud is one of the most powerful self-hosted platforms in the world--and it's one I'm a huge proponent.

Pulling on a thread – Jan Schmidt I’m attending the https://linux.conf.au/ conference online this weekend, which is always a good opportunity for some sideline hacking. I found something boneheaded doing that today. There have been a few times while inventing the OpenHMD Rift driver where I’ve noticed something strange and followed the thread until it made sense. Sometimes that leads to improvements in the driver, sometimes not. In this case, I wanted to generate a graph of how long the computer vision processing takes – from the moment each camera frame is captured until poses are generated for each device.

Arti 0.0.3 is released: Configuration, predictive circuits, and more! Arti is our ongoing project to create a working embeddable Tor client in Rust. It’s nowhere near ready to replace the main Tor implementation in C, but we believe that it’s the future. We're working towards our 0.1.0 milestone in early March, where our main current priorities are stabilizing our APIs, and resolving issues that prevent integration. We're planning to do releases every month or so until we get to that milestone.

Qbox Joins Instaclustr, the Platform for Open Source Data Infrastructure Qbox, which provides hosted OpenSearch and Elasticsearch solutions and support, announced today that the company has joined Instaclustr, which helps organizations deliver applications at scale by operating and supporting their open source data infrastructure. With deep expertise delivering Elasticsearch and OpenSearch as a fully-hosted service, Qbox is a natural addition to Instaclustr for its strong technical acumen around mission-critical data solutions and its commitment to open source technology. For nearly a decade, Qbox has grown its impressive customer base – which includes data-intensive companies like Doordash and CBRE – by providing a fully scalable, available, and reliable solution backed by its world-class 24/7/365 support. Qbox immediately bolsters Instaclustr’s capabilities providing managed OpenSearch and delivering OpenSearch and Elasticsearch support.