First Look at the Maui Shell - The Future of Linux Desktop [Test Drive+Video]

Submitted by arindam1989 on Saturday 15th of January 2022 08:14:10 PM Filed under
Linux

We compiled the brand new Maui Shell and test drive it. Here's the first look on this amazing vision of Linux desktop.
Open Source/Openwashing Leftovers

  • Happy B’day Matt Mullenweg: The Man Who Powers Over 40% of World’s Total Websites [Ed: Misleading title. He co-founded a successor of b2, which now gets downloaded and then used by many sites.]

    Versatile is the word that comes to mind when describing Matt Mullenweg. The music fanatic enjoyed playing saxophone, but never considered it as a career. He dropped out of college when he was 19 years old. Later in life, he developed an interest in coding, and when the puzzle pieces of his life formed the meaningful picture, he met Mike Little, a professional coder.

  • How to DITCH Google for good and NEVER look back. - Invidious

    Nextcloud is one of the most powerful self-hosted platforms in the world--and it's one I'm a huge proponent.

  • Pulling on a thread – Jan Schmidt

    I’m attending the https://linux.conf.au/ conference online this weekend, which is always a good opportunity for some sideline hacking. I found something boneheaded doing that today. There have been a few times while inventing the OpenHMD Rift driver where I’ve noticed something strange and followed the thread until it made sense. Sometimes that leads to improvements in the driver, sometimes not. In this case, I wanted to generate a graph of how long the computer vision processing takes – from the moment each camera frame is captured until poses are generated for each device.

  • Arti 0.0.3 is released: Configuration, predictive circuits, and more!

    Arti is our ongoing project to create a working embeddable Tor client in Rust. It’s nowhere near ready to replace the main Tor implementation in C, but we believe that it’s the future.

    We're working towards our 0.1.0 milestone in early March, where our main current priorities are stabilizing our APIs, and resolving issues that prevent integration. We're planning to do releases every month or so until we get to that milestone.

  • Qbox Joins Instaclustr, the Platform for Open Source Data Infrastructure

    Qbox, which provides hosted OpenSearch and Elasticsearch solutions and support, announced today that the company has joined Instaclustr, which helps organizations deliver applications at scale by operating and supporting their open source data infrastructure. With deep expertise delivering Elasticsearch and OpenSearch as a fully-hosted service, Qbox is a natural addition to Instaclustr for its strong technical acumen around mission-critical data solutions and its commitment to open source technology. For nearly a decade, Qbox has grown its impressive customer base – which includes data-intensive companies like Doordash and CBRE – by providing a fully scalable, available, and reliable solution backed by its world-class 24/7/365 support. Qbox immediately bolsters Instaclustr’s capabilities providing managed OpenSearch and delivering OpenSearch and Elasticsearch support.

Programming Leftovers

  • Frei0r compiled in OpenEmbedded
  • The Top 9 Places to Learn Programming Online for Free
  • IBM Open Sources CodeFlare

    IBM has announced improvements to CodeFlare, its serverless framework that aims to reduce the time and effort developers spend training and preparing AI and machine learning models for deployment in hybrid cloud environments. CodeFlare has also now been made open source. CodeFlare is a framework that simplifies the integration, scaling and acceleration of complex multi-step analytics and machine learning pipelines on the cloud.

  • The best software engineering conferences of 2022

    One of the best ways for software engineers to keep up to date with trends in the field is to attend conferences. And after a couple of years of virtual conferences and even canceled events, many organizations will be back in 2022 to holding in-person gatherings, and others are opting for hybrid events. Attending these conferences will allow you to hear keynotes from world-class practitioners and learn from tech talks with leading authorities. You'll also have the opportunity to participate in informative Q&A sessions, as well as engage with peers who can help answer your questions. In addition, you'll acquire actionable ideas that you can bring back to your team and implement immediately.

  • Qt Oyj : Qbs 1.21 released | MarketScreener

    Qbs is a community-driven language-agnostic build automation system. It is fast and offers an easy-to-learn language based upon QML.

  • Intel ISPC 1.17 Compiler Released With Xe HPG, PS5 & AMD Zen Support - Phoronix

    Intel ended out the week with a huge update to ISPC, the Intel Implicit SPMD Program Compiler. ISPC is Intel's LLVM-based compiler focused on its C variant with extensions for single program, multiple data (SPMD) programming. Interestingly with this release is the introduction of AMD Zen 1/2/3 targeting and even the PlayStation 5 while also adding support for forthcoming Intel Arc "Alchemist" (Xe HPG) hardware.

  • Maintainable Rails system tests with page objects

    Rails system tests often depend on input and CSS selectors. To make our tests more maintainable, we can isolate layout changes within page objects. This post is about an idea I had a long time ago and came back to recently. It’s from a similar category as my idea for Rails contexts, so it might not be 100% failproof, and I am looking for feedback.

  • Manual hypering

    Nemokosch was unhappy with the performance of a literal translation from Python. So he asked for advice in #raku-beginner. (The logger is missing messages. Authorities have been informed.) This lead to many suggestions, none of which helped much. As such, I was forced to play our Get out of Jail Free (card).

Games: Proton Experimental and Steam Deck

  • Proton Experimental pulls in newer DXVK to help God of War on Linux | GamingOnLinux

    A small update landed last night for Proton Experimental with a main aim of helping the recent God of War release, which has been running quite nicely already. ICYMI: there was another update to Proton Experimental recently that solved a number of problems like Sea of Thieves voice chat. The only change we know of for the January 14 release of Proton Experimental is an update to the DXVK version used, which added in some new options that are turned on by default in DXVK's configuration to help the performance in God of War even more. On top of that, it also makes it easier to use NVIDIA DLSS as it disabled DXVK's NVAPI hack for God of War.

  • Valve’s Steam Deck pre-orders will begin arriving at the end of February - GSMArena.com news

    The most recent update from Valve confirms that the first wave of Steam Deck handheld gaming device will be arriving by the end of February. After being announced back in July of 2021, the portable gaming device has faced supply chain delays from its originally planned target of December 2021. In the update, Steam reveals that the Steam Deck verified program has been ongoing in which some game developers have been provided with developer kits with “hundreds” shipped in the last month with plans to send out more of them to devs.

  • Even More Reasons Why You Need A Steam Deck

    Let's take a moment to appreciate the confusion in and around the gaming media right now, and say thanks once again to Valve for providing the entertainment. Many journalists have slapped their Cynical Hat on and assumed Valve are selling the standard 64Gb Steam Deck at a loss to emulate Sony's business model. A few have outright said that Valve's foray into mobile gaming in 2022 is going to be another Steam Machines debacle.

