What Is the Arch User Repository (AUR)? Everything You Need to Know
Arch users are spoilt for choice when it comes to software downloads. You could either get your packages from the official Arch repository, Snap Store, and Flathub or completely eliminate the need to install software by simply downloading AppImages.
Then there's another option—downloading software from the Arch User Repository (AUR). But not every Arch user is familiar with it, especially newcomers. So, what is the AUR, and how can you download packages from this special repository? Let's find out.
Some ways DNS can break
When I first learned about it, DNS didn’t seem like it should be THAT complicated. Like, there are DNS records, they’re stored on a server, what’s the big deal?
But with DNS, reading about how it works in a textbook doesn’t prepare you for the sheer volume of different ways DNS can break your system in practice. It’s not just caching problems!
What is WordPress Heartbeat and How to Reduce Admin-ajax.php Hits
WordPress is the most popular CMS in the world. They released the initial version of WordPress in 2003. It introduces new features every year. On August 1, 2013, WordPress Heartbeat was initially introduced in WordPress version 3.6. It allows your browser to communicate with the server when you are logged into the WordPress dashboard.
WordPress Heartbeat offers great functionality, it helps in post revision tracking, auto-saving of posts while composing, and user session management. WordPress Heartbeat sends a continuous pulse, as the name indicates, using AJAX calls to perform periodic tasks. In this article, we will explain what is WordPress Heartbeat and how to reduce admin-ajax.php hits.
5 Step Nginx contains podman easy
Nginx contains podman is an accessible, open-source, high-performance HTTP server, reverse proxy, and IMAP/POP3 proxy server. NGINX is known for its high performance, stability, rich feature set, simple configuration, and low resource consumption. Now we create an instance nginx containing podman.
How To Install Octave on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Octave on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, GNU Octave is a programming language for scientific computing. It is used to perform numerical computations very easily and with a very high level of precision. Moreover, it is a very good alternative to MATLAB.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of GNU Octave on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
16 Reasons why you should switch to Linux
Are you considering buying a new desktop or laptop computer because the performance of your current system is not up to standards anymore? But you doubt what to buy and how much money to spend. And you have even more doubts because you already did an expensive upgrade only a couple of years ago and ask yourself if these kinds of repetitive investments are actually really necessary, while your current equipment is not really broken. Did you know that Linux can bring back your “old” device back to life and will give you at least some or even many years extra with your trusted companion. In this article I will give you 16 reasons why you should switch to Linux.
Games: Cemu, Humble Bundle, and "Keep Bugging Game Devs For Linux Anti Cheat Support"
RISC-V Powered Mango Pi Takes on Raspberry Pi Zero at Its Own Game
Over the past decade there have been many Raspberry Pi clones. The latest clones the Raspberry Pi Zero form factor but introduces a RISC-V processor in place of the usual Arm powered SoC. MangoPi has appeared in a series of Twitter posts (as reported by Liliputing), and looks like a good choice for those needing more fruit in their diet. The Mango Pi MQ Pro, in fact. The little Allwinner D1 processor we’ve covered before beats at its heart, a 1 GHz single-core, 64 bit chip built on the open-source RISC-V architecture. RAM can range from 512MB to 2GB, and while the MQ Pro carries enough ports (2x USB Type-C, HDMI, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth), along with its 40-pin GPIO (Pi compatibility to be confirmed), to function solo, there's also a carrier board in testing to add Ethernet and USB Type-A. The MQ Pro isn’t the first Mango Pi board. The company, whose Twitter account gives its location as Beijing and New York, previously created the postage-stamp sized Mango Pi MQ around an Allwinner D1s processor. This tiny SBC sports a pair of USB Type-C ports, but no video output beyond a 15-pin DSI FPC connector. Also: Homemade Pirani vacuum gauge controller with Arduino | Arduino Blog
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Oracle TopLink
Oracle is a computer technology corporation best known for its software products and services like Java. In 2020, Oracle was the second-largest software company in the world by revenue and market capitalization. They employ over 130,000 people, and sell cloud-engineering services and systems and database management systems. Oracle has a fairly prominent position with open source. They are a supporting member of the Linux Foundation, Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Eclipse Foundation, and the Java Community Process. Through its acquisition of Sun Microsystems in 2010, Oracle also became the steward of many other important and long-running open source projects such as the Java programming language and the MySQL relational database, introduced in 1995. The acquisition of Sleepycat Software, brought the open source Berkeley DB key/value store. The company co-develops the OpenJDK, an open source implementation of the Java Platform Standard Edition, and Btrfs, a B-tree file system. They also open source the Oracle Coherence Community Edition, NetBeans, and produce Oracle Linux which is a Linux distro compiled from Red Hat Enterprise Linux source code. While Oracle develops and distributes open source software, they have many different business models. The majority of their products are published under a proprietary license. This series looks at free and open source alternatives to Oracle’s products.
