Are you considering buying a new desktop or laptop computer because the performance of your current system is not up to standards anymore? But you doubt what to buy and how much money to spend. And you have even more doubts because you already did an expensive upgrade only a couple of years ago and ask yourself if these kinds of repetitive investments are actually really necessary, while your current equipment is not really broken. Did you know that Linux can bring back your “old” device back to life and will give you at least some or even many years extra with your trusted companion. In this article I will give you 16 reasons why you should switch to Linux.

In this intro to our catalog of 136 Linux hacker boards, we examine how the 2021 chip shortage led to higher prices, limited availability, and more than twice the usual number of discontinuations. Yet, 29 models launched in 2021, including SBCs with M.2 slots, RISC-V CPUs, and AI chips. Welcome to our 2022 edition of our roundup of maker boards selling for $200 or under that run Linux or Android. The Catalog link in the box below leads to 136 new or updated SBC summaries, and the spreadsheet links offer quick feature comparisons. Also: Catalog of 136 open-spec, community-backed Linux SBCs under $200

Games: Cemu, Humble Bundle, and "Keep Bugging Game Devs For Linux Anti Cheat Support" Cemu Emulator Plans For 2022 With Going Open-Source, Aiming For Linux Support - Phoronix Cemu as one of the leading Nintendo Wii U video game emulators is planning to go open-source this year and is also working on Linux support and related cross-platform advancements. Cemu is a Wii U video game console emulator that has been out for Windows since 2015 and has garnered much success albeit criticism for being closed-source. A Phoronix reader has written in about their newly-published 2022 road-map that holds much interest for the year ahead. In particular for 2022 they plan to publish the source code of Cemu and open up its development process to community contributors. They are planning for this open-source milestone to happen this calendar year.

Mac and Linux games leave Humble Bundle’s Trove after January 31st

Keep Bugging Game Devs For Linux Anti Cheat Support - Invidious Sure it might seem like you're just being annoying but the only way to encourage game devs to add Linux support for anticheat systems like EAC and Battle Eye into there games is to continue bugging them and showing that there is a lot of support for these changes.