today's leftovers
Linux 5.17 KVM Updates Deliver Intel AMX Support - Phoronix
The Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) changes for Linux 5.17 bring several feature additions.
First up, KVM with Linux 5.17 brings support for Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX) debuting with Xeon "Sapphire Rapids" processors. While Linux 5.16 brought Intel AMX support, this didn't include support for using the new instructions within KVM guests. With Linux 5.17 that AMX support for KVM is now ready.
macOS, Windows, Linux all targeted by new cross-platform exploit [Ed: This misses the point that Windows has back doors, whereas this needs to be somehow installed, e.g. by incompetent admins]
On January 11, researchers from Intezer revealed they had found SysJoker, a backdoor that was originally discovered to be attacking Linux. Shortly after, variants of the same backdoor were uncovered that went after Windows and macOS.
Linux malware sees 35% growth during 2021 [Ed: Crowdstrike is directly connected to Microsoft, so this is just Microsoft distracting from the fact almost all malware and ransom affects Windows, not Linux]
This Week in Linux 181: PinePhone Pro, Linux Mint / Mozilla, GNOME Extensions, System76 COSMIC - TuxDigital
On this episode of This Week in Linux, PinePhone Pro Explorer Edition, Extension Manager App for GNOME, Exploring System76’s COSMIC Desktop Environment, Slackware Linux RC3, Linux Mint & Mozilla Partnership, Firefox 96 & Firefox Major Bug Found, Developer Sabotage’s Own Projects, Desktop Environment In A Browser, God of War Now On Steam (via Proton), Steam Deck On Track for February, Humble Bundle Removing Linux from Trove. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
Gecko Linux Takes OpenSUSE To The Next Level - Invidious
GeckoLinux is a Linux spin based on the openSUSE distribution, with a focus on polish and out-of-the-box usability on the desktop. It is available in Static (based on openSUSE Leap) and Rolling (based on openSUSE Tumbleweed) editions. Today, I'm taking a look at the recently released Rolling edition with the Cinnamon desktop.
The TODO List (by David REVOY, Krita artist)
Here is a little Pepper & Carrot comic strip inspired by the too many task I decided to handle in this start 2022 "to start fresh". In my long list, I managed to do a lot (DIY/Maintainance/Refactor/Paperwork/Documentation) but not as quickly as I wanted.
Linux maker board market survives chip shortage, adds 29 new SBCs in 2021
In this intro to our catalog of 136 Linux hacker boards, we examine how the 2021 chip shortage led to higher prices, limited availability, and more than twice the usual number of discontinuations. Yet, 29 models launched in 2021, including SBCs with M.2 slots, RISC-V CPUs, and AI chips. Welcome to our 2022 edition of our roundup of maker boards selling for $200 or under that run Linux or Android. The Catalog link in the box below leads to 136 new or updated SBC summaries, and the spreadsheet links offer quick feature comparisons. Also: Catalog of 136 open-spec, community-backed Linux SBCs under $200
16 Reasons why you should switch to Linux
Are you considering buying a new desktop or laptop computer because the performance of your current system is not up to standards anymore? But you doubt what to buy and how much money to spend. And you have even more doubts because you already did an expensive upgrade only a couple of years ago and ask yourself if these kinds of repetitive investments are actually really necessary, while your current equipment is not really broken. Did you know that Linux can bring back your “old” device back to life and will give you at least some or even many years extra with your trusted companion. In this article I will give you 16 reasons why you should switch to Linux.
Games: Cemu, Humble Bundle, and "Keep Bugging Game Devs For Linux Anti Cheat Support"
RISC-V Powered Mango Pi Takes on Raspberry Pi Zero at Its Own Game
Over the past decade there have been many Raspberry Pi clones. The latest clones the Raspberry Pi Zero form factor but introduces a RISC-V processor in place of the usual Arm powered SoC. MangoPi has appeared in a series of Twitter posts (as reported by Liliputing), and looks like a good choice for those needing more fruit in their diet. The Mango Pi MQ Pro, in fact. The little Allwinner D1 processor we’ve covered before beats at its heart, a 1 GHz single-core, 64 bit chip built on the open-source RISC-V architecture. RAM can range from 512MB to 2GB, and while the MQ Pro carries enough ports (2x USB Type-C, HDMI, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth), along with its 40-pin GPIO (Pi compatibility to be confirmed), to function solo, there's also a carrier board in testing to add Ethernet and USB Type-A. The MQ Pro isn’t the first Mango Pi board. The company, whose Twitter account gives its location as Beijing and New York, previously created the postage-stamp sized Mango Pi MQ around an Allwinner D1s processor. This tiny SBC sports a pair of USB Type-C ports, but no video output beyond a 15-pin DSI FPC connector. Also: Homemade Pirani vacuum gauge controller with Arduino | Arduino Blog
