Programming Leftover
Comparing Static Site Hosts; Which Is The Best Host For A Static Site?
I have compared a number of static site hosts to see which is the best for me in terms of performance, build times and pricing. This post contains the results of that research.
Opencv compiled in OpenEmbedded
Opencv is an optional dependency for mlt, lives, flowblade and other video editor packages. I have compiled it in OE, and it brings in these new dependencies:
ade 0.1.1f gflags 2.2.2 glog 0.3.5 libeigen 3.3.7 libunwind 1.3.1 opencv 4.5.2 tbb 1_2020.2
Eagle's Path: DocKnot 6.01 (2022-01-15)
This release of my static site generator and software release manager finishes incorporating the last piece of my old release script that I was still using: copying a new software release into a software distribution archive tree, updating symlinks, updating the version database used to generate my web pages, and archiving the old version.
Android Leftovers
Best Free and Open Source Alternative to IBM Rational DOORS
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is an American multinational technology corporation headquartered in Armonk, New York. They sell computer hardware, middleware and software employing over 370,000 people. IBM acquired Red Hat in 2019. But you can trace IBM’s history of open source far further back. They were one of the earliest champions of open source, backing influential communities like Linux, Apache, and Eclipse, advocating open licenses, open governance, and open standards.
Best Free and Open Source JavaScript Engines
JavaScript is an interpreted programming language. It means that source code isn’t compiled into binary code prior to execution. The role of the JavaScript engine is to turn plain text script into executable code. In other words, the engine is a container in which you run your program. JavaScript engines are often developed by web browser vendors, and every major browser has one. In a browser, the JavaScript engine runs in concert with the rendering engine via the Document Object Model. JavaScript engines implement specification of the language provide by ECMAScript. Standardization enables the development of independent engines and ensures scripts give the same results no matter wherever they run.
today's leftovers
