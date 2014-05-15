A common distinction in technology for building websites is a separation between "static" and "dynamic" websites. The idea is that a "static" website always returns the same HTML/CSS/etc, whereas a "dynamic" website changes the content that the server returns depending on the request.

This seems, at first glance, to be a pretty sharp and useful distinction, letting us easily distinguish between static and dynamic. However, I don't think it holds up to real scrutiny, and I believe that this distinction is holding us back from building better types of software that exist in the blurry space between static and dynamic.

First off, we should look at why people care about this distinction in the first place. When looking at any sort of taxonomy, a good first question to ask is "who is this useful to, and why?"