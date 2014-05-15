Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 16th of January 2022 09:27:21 AM
HowTos
  • There is no such thing as a static website

    A common distinction in technology for building websites is a separation between "static" and "dynamic" websites. The idea is that a "static" website always returns the same HTML/CSS/etc, whereas a "dynamic" website changes the content that the server returns depending on the request.

    This seems, at first glance, to be a pretty sharp and useful distinction, letting us easily distinguish between static and dynamic. However, I don't think it holds up to real scrutiny, and I believe that this distinction is holding us back from building better types of software that exist in the blurry space between static and dynamic.

    First off, we should look at why people care about this distinction in the first place. When looking at any sort of taxonomy, a good first question to ask is "who is this useful to, and why?"

  • Pi-hole Installation Guide

    You probably know already the concept of the Pi-hole. If not, it’s a (forwarding) DNS server that you can install on your private network at home. All your clients, including every single smartphone, tablet, laptop, and IoT devices such as smart TVs or light bulb bridges, can use this Pi-hole service as their DNS server. Now here’s the point: it not only caches DNS entries, but blocks certain queries for hostnames that are used for ads, tracking, or even malware. That is: you don’t have to use an ad- or track-blocker on your devices (which is not feasible on smart TVs or smartphone apps, etc.), but you’re blocking this kind of sites entirely. Nice approach!

    Yes, there are already some setup tutorials for the Pi-hole out there. However, it’s not only about installing the mere Pi-hole, but setting it up with your own recursive DNS server (since the default installation forwards to public DNS servers), using DNSSEC, and adding some more adlists. That’s why I am listing my installation procedure here as well. However, it’s not a complete beginners guide. You’ll need some basic Linux know-how.

    I am using a Raspberry Pi 3 B+ Rev 1.3 with Raspberry Pi OS for this setup. (While in the meantime I’m running Pi-hole on my Intel NUC with Ubuntu server.)

  • How To Add, Remove and Update Software in Linux Using Apt

    Linux has many ways to install software. We can build our own executables or use AppImage to run containerized applications. But at the heart of many Linux distros is a package management system, which for Debian based systems, such as the Raspberry Pi and Ubuntu, is Apt.

    Apt, the Advanced Packaging Tool is a command line application which handles the installation, categorization and removal of applications and their dependencies from the software repositories. Apt is the heart of Debian systems and the lessons learnt are applicable from the $35 Raspberry Pi to million dollar super computers. Apt is available via the Terminal and we can even administrate systems remotely using a remote connection such as SSH.

    A command line tool may seem daunting but here we detail the most common commands that you will use to keep your system updated with the latest software.

Android Leftovers

Best Free and Open Source Alternative to IBM Rational DOORS

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is an American multinational technology corporation headquartered in Armonk, New York. They sell computer hardware, middleware and software employing over 370,000 people. IBM acquired Red Hat in 2019. But you can trace IBM’s history of open source far further back. They were one of the earliest champions of open source, backing influential communities like Linux, Apache, and Eclipse, advocating open licenses, open governance, and open standards. Read more

Best Free and Open Source JavaScript Engines

JavaScript is an interpreted programming language. It means that source code isn’t compiled into binary code prior to execution. The role of the JavaScript engine is to turn plain text script into executable code. In other words, the engine is a container in which you run your program. JavaScript engines are often developed by web browser vendors, and every major browser has one. In a browser, the JavaScript engine runs in concert with the rendering engine via the Document Object Model. JavaScript engines implement specification of the language provide by ECMAScript. Standardization enables the development of independent engines and ensures scripts give the same results no matter wherever they run. Read more

  • Linux 5.17 KVM Updates Deliver Intel AMX Support - Phoronix

    The Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) changes for Linux 5.17 bring several feature additions. First up, KVM with Linux 5.17 brings support for Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX) debuting with Xeon "Sapphire Rapids" processors. While Linux 5.16 brought Intel AMX support, this didn't include support for using the new instructions within KVM guests. With Linux 5.17 that AMX support for KVM is now ready.

  • macOS, Windows, Linux all targeted by new cross-platform exploit [Ed: This misses the point that Windows has back doors, whereas this needs to be somehow installed, e.g. by incompetent admins]

    On January 11, researchers from Intezer revealed they had found SysJoker, a backdoor that was originally discovered to be attacking Linux. Shortly after, variants of the same backdoor were uncovered that went after Windows and macOS.

  • Linux malware sees 35% growth during 2021 [Ed: Crowdstrike is directly connected to Microsoft, so this is just Microsoft distracting from the fact almost all malware and ransom affects Windows, not Linux]
  • This Week in Linux 181: PinePhone Pro, Linux Mint / Mozilla, GNOME Extensions, System76 COSMIC - TuxDigital

    On this episode of This Week in Linux, PinePhone Pro Explorer Edition, Extension Manager App for GNOME, Exploring System76’s COSMIC Desktop Environment, Slackware Linux RC3, Linux Mint & Mozilla Partnership, Firefox 96 & Firefox Major Bug Found, Developer Sabotage’s Own Projects, Desktop Environment In A Browser, God of War Now On Steam (via Proton), Steam Deck On Track for February, Humble Bundle Removing Linux from Trove. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

  • Gecko Linux Takes OpenSUSE To The Next Level - Invidious

    GeckoLinux is a Linux spin based on the openSUSE distribution, with a focus on polish and out-of-the-box usability on the desktop. It is available in Static (based on openSUSE Leap) and Rolling (based on openSUSE Tumbleweed) editions. Today, I'm taking a look at the recently released Rolling edition with the Cinnamon desktop.

  • The TODO List (by David REVOY, Krita artist)

    Here is a little Pepper & Carrot comic strip inspired by the too many task I decided to handle in this start 2022 "to start fresh". In my long list, I managed to do a lot (DIY/Maintainance/Refactor/Paperwork/Documentation) but not as quickly as I wanted. :-)

