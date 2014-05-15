Language Selection

Android
Best Free and Open Source Alternative to IBM Rational DOORS

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is an American multinational technology corporation headquartered in Armonk, New York. They sell computer hardware, middleware and software employing over 370,000 people. IBM acquired Red Hat in 2019. But you can trace IBM’s history of open source far further back. They were one of the earliest champions of open source, backing influential communities like Linux, Apache, and Eclipse, advocating open licenses, open governance, and open standards. Read more

Best Free and Open Source JavaScript Engines

JavaScript is an interpreted programming language. It means that source code isn’t compiled into binary code prior to execution. The role of the JavaScript engine is to turn plain text script into executable code. In other words, the engine is a container in which you run your program. JavaScript engines are often developed by web browser vendors, and every major browser has one. In a browser, the JavaScript engine runs in concert with the rendering engine via the Document Object Model. JavaScript engines implement specification of the language provide by ECMAScript. Standardization enables the development of independent engines and ensures scripts give the same results no matter wherever they run. Read more

  • Linux 5.17 KVM Updates Deliver Intel AMX Support - Phoronix

    The Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) changes for Linux 5.17 bring several feature additions. First up, KVM with Linux 5.17 brings support for Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX) debuting with Xeon "Sapphire Rapids" processors. While Linux 5.16 brought Intel AMX support, this didn't include support for using the new instructions within KVM guests. With Linux 5.17 that AMX support for KVM is now ready.

  • macOS, Windows, Linux all targeted by new cross-platform exploit [Ed: This misses the point that Windows has back doors, whereas this needs to be somehow installed, e.g. by incompetent admins]

    On January 11, researchers from Intezer revealed they had found SysJoker, a backdoor that was originally discovered to be attacking Linux. Shortly after, variants of the same backdoor were uncovered that went after Windows and macOS.

  Linux malware sees 35% growth during 2021
  • This Week in Linux 181: PinePhone Pro, Linux Mint / Mozilla, GNOME Extensions, System76 COSMIC - TuxDigital

    On this episode of This Week in Linux, PinePhone Pro Explorer Edition, Extension Manager App for GNOME, Exploring System76’s COSMIC Desktop Environment, Slackware Linux RC3, Linux Mint & Mozilla Partnership, Firefox 96 & Firefox Major Bug Found, Developer Sabotage’s Own Projects, Desktop Environment In A Browser, God of War Now On Steam (via Proton), Steam Deck On Track for February, Humble Bundle Removing Linux from Trove. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

  • Gecko Linux Takes OpenSUSE To The Next Level - Invidious

    GeckoLinux is a Linux spin based on the openSUSE distribution, with a focus on polish and out-of-the-box usability on the desktop. It is available in Static (based on openSUSE Leap) and Rolling (based on openSUSE Tumbleweed) editions. Today, I'm taking a look at the recently released Rolling edition with the Cinnamon desktop.

  • The TODO List (by David REVOY, Krita artist)

    Here is a little Pepper & Carrot comic strip inspired by the too many task I decided to handle in this start 2022 "to start fresh". In my long list, I managed to do a lot (DIY/Maintainance/Refactor/Paperwork/Documentation) but not as quickly as I wanted. :-)

