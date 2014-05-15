today's leftovers
DRM updated
Johathan Gray (jsg@) has updated DRM to Linux 5.15.14 (with support for several additional chips): [...]
freebsd-update fetch install -> Cowardly refusing to proceed any further.
[Crackers] disrupt payroll for thousands of employers — including hospitals [iophk: Windows TCO]
A month-old ransomware attack is still causing administrative chaos for millions of people, including 20,000 public transit workers in the New York City metro area, public service workers in Cleveland, employees of FedEx and Whole Foods, and medical workers across the country who were already dealing with an omicron surge that has filled hospitals and exacerbated worker shortages.
Ransomware attack on New Mexico prison knocks systems offline, forces lockdown
A prison in New Mexico was forced to go into lockdown last week after a ransomware attack knocked its systems offline.
The ransomware attack hit the Metropolitan Detention Center in Bernalillo County on Jan. 5. Systems affected by the attack included the jail’s internet, most of its data systems and its security cameras.
Schneier: Upcoming Speaking Engagements
This is a current list of where and when I am scheduled to speak: [...]
The Developers Conference 2022 has been postponed
The Developers Conference (DevCon) was due to happen on the 17ᵗʰ, 18ᵗʰ and 19ᵗʰ of February 2022 at the Caudan Arts Centre. We were hoping that restrictions would be eased before the DevCon day. Unfortunately, that did not happen. No new dates have not been announced as that would be pending negotiation with the conference venue owner and several other stakeholders.
Android Leftovers
Best Free and Open Source Alternative to IBM Rational DOORS
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is an American multinational technology corporation headquartered in Armonk, New York. They sell computer hardware, middleware and software employing over 370,000 people. IBM acquired Red Hat in 2019. But you can trace IBM’s history of open source far further back. They were one of the earliest champions of open source, backing influential communities like Linux, Apache, and Eclipse, advocating open licenses, open governance, and open standards.
Best Free and Open Source JavaScript Engines
JavaScript is an interpreted programming language. It means that source code isn’t compiled into binary code prior to execution. The role of the JavaScript engine is to turn plain text script into executable code. In other words, the engine is a container in which you run your program. JavaScript engines are often developed by web browser vendors, and every major browser has one. In a browser, the JavaScript engine runs in concert with the rendering engine via the Document Object Model. JavaScript engines implement specification of the language provide by ECMAScript. Standardization enables the development of independent engines and ensures scripts give the same results no matter wherever they run.
today's leftovers
