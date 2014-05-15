Raspberry PI Kiosk: creating a touchscreen, informative stand
Welcoming guests in stores or exibitions can require a lot of effort when peak hours are in progress. Usually, informative stands help managing guests with self-service devices, giving the first info and reducing guests bounce rate. You can build them on low costs solution by creating kiosks with Raspberry PI computer boars and touchscreen display
In this tutorial, I’m going to show you how to create a kiosk with Raspberry PI, mounted with a touchscreen display.
A lot of tutorials on this topic focus on installing specialized kiosk software. I will make things simpler: our kiosk will just show a web page for the user. I’ll build my kiosk configuration on Chromium running in a special configuration named “kiosk”.
All the logic and customer services will be built on web pages to be shown. A good practice will be creating these web pages with a clear navigation menu so that guests can easily understand where they are and how to go back to the home page.
