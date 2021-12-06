Latte Dock v0.1
This is a long awaited feature for multi-screens users. In Latte upcoming v0.11 users can now choose their docks and panels to be on all screens or on all secondary screens. Docks and panels will be up to date in such case and it is also easier for users to make changes to them and use them in general.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 398 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security Leftovers
Latte Dock v0.1
This is a long awaited feature for multi-screens users. In Latte upcoming v0.11 users can now choose their docks and panels to be on all screens or on all secondary screens. Docks and panels will be up to date in such case and it is also easier for users to make changes to them and use them in general.
today's howtos
Kernel: Page Table Check and Habana Labs Work in Linux 5.17
Recent comments
4 hours 2 min ago
8 hours 36 min ago
15 hours 4 min ago
1 day 13 min ago
1 day 21 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago