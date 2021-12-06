This is a long awaited feature for multi-screens users. In Latte upcoming v0.11 users can now choose their docks and panels to be on all screens or on all secondary screens. Docks and panels will be up to date in such case and it is also easier for users to make changes to them and use them in general.

Microsoft has released a blog post on possible Master Boot Record (MBR) Wiper activity targeting Ukrainian organizations, including Ukrainian government agencies. According to Microsoft, powering down the victim device executes the malware, which overwrites the MBR with a ransom note; however, the ransom note is a ruse because the malware actually destroys the MBR and the targeted files.

An attacker with physical access to the medium could use this flaw to force a user into permanently disabling the encryption layer of that medium. Many enterprises, small businesses, and government users need to encrypt their laptops to protect confidential information such as customer details, files, contact information, and much more. LUKS (Linux Unified Key Setup) is the standard for Linux hard disk encryption and it is transparent to the user as it operates below the filesystem layer. Basically, it is a block device encryption, which means that when a block from disk is read or written the encryption module at kernel level works for us, like a translator. [...] This attack requires repeated physical access to the LUKS device but no knowledge of user passphrases. The decryption step is performed after a valid user activates the device with a correct passphrase and modified metadata. There are no visible warnings for the user that such recovery happened. The attack can also be reversed afterward with possible modification of revealed plaintext.

Disclosed a few months back were "Trojan Source" attacks against compilers where specially crafted code could be rogue but not appear so due to exploiting Unicode issues. Unicode control characters could be used to reorder tokens in source code that could alter the behavior when compiled. With the upcoming GCC 12 compiler release there is a new warning to help point out possible Trojan Source attacks.

How to Install Linux Kernel 5.17 on Fedora 35 - LinuxCapable For users of Fedora, most packages are almost up to date with what is present and classed as stable. However, when it comes to Kernels, users often may want to try the latest release candidate without switching to Fedora Rawhide and having an unstable system. With Fedora becoming more popular and mainstream, newer users do not realize you can enable the Fedora repository and install upcoming release candidates constantly being updated by the Fedora team. In the following small tutorial, you will learn how to install the Latest Linux Kernel from the Fedora Rawhide repository on your Fedora 35 Workstation or Server.

Wouter Verhelst: Backing up my home server with Bacula and Amazon Storage Gateway Initially conceived and sized so I could digitize my (rather sizeable) DVD collection, I started using it for other things; I added a few play VMs on it, started using it as a destination for the deja-dup-based backups of my laptop and the time machine-based ones of the various macs in the house, and used it as the primary location of all the photos I've taken with my cameras over the years (currently taking up somewhere around 500G) as well as those that were taking at our wedding (another 100G). To add to that, I've copied the data that my wife had on various older laptops and external hard drives onto this home server as well, so that we don't lose the data should something happen to one or more of these bits of older hardware.

How To Install Let's Encrypt SSL with LEMP on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Let’s Encrypt SSL with LEMP on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Let’s Encrypt is the free SSL option for you. Let’s Encrypt can be signed through Certbot, a free, open-source software tool for automatically issuing the SSL Certificate. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of a free SSL certificate with LEMP on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.

Install Arch Linux as fast as possible - Invidious This includes downloading, bootloader, and all the fixing for a functional arch system. Using this new branch you can do it as well!

How to Install Java on AlmaLinux - Linux Stans AlmaLinux is a FOSS alternative to the old CentOS. It’s a great server distro and a lot of people switched to Alma after the whole CentOS Stream announcement. In this tutorial, we’ll show you how to install and configure Java on AlmaLinux via the CLI. Java has different editions to choose from, so we’ll include instructions for the most popular and widely used one – the Standard Edition. Java also has different packages to choose from, Java Runtime Environment (JRE) and the Java Development Kit (JDK). The JDK also includes JRE, so this tutorial will show you how to install JDK on Alma Linux. There are also two different implementations – OpenJDK (FOSS), and Oracle Java. Most people prefer OpenJDK, so that’s what we’ll use. If you don’t know the differences between any of these, you can either google them or don’t worry about it – this tutorial will set up the environment that will most likely work for you.