’Secrets’ - Modern Simple GTK4 App to Store Your Passwords in Ubuntu / Fedora
Looking for an app to store your passwords? Secrets is a good choice for those using GNOME desktop.
“Secrets” is a free open-source password manager that integrates perfectly with GNOME desktop and provides a modern and easy to use user interface. It’s formerly Password Safe (nothing to do with pwsafe). Since v6.0, it’s called Secrets.
Also: JACK2 1.9.20 Released With Official FreeBSD Support
Top 4 Linux Distros for Beginners (2022)
As we come into the new year, it might be part of your New Year’s Resolution to make the big move to the amazing world that is the Linux OS. If so, then the first hurdle you will have to overcome is choosing what distribution (distro) you want to use.
’Nordic’ GTK Theme Brings Nord Color Scheme to Linux Desktops
If you want to bring the chilled out tones of the popular Nord theme to your Ubuntu desktop you simply must check out the ‘Nordic’ GTK theme. The Nordic GTK theme is a faithful implementation of the popular colour-scheme of the Nord theme For GTK-based desktop environment. Like the similarly-ubiquitous Dracula theme, Nord is a hugely popular colour scheme with developers, and there are a ton of ports for all kinds of applications. Originally created to provide “optimal focus and readability for code”, Nord has bloomed in popularity with developers and non-developers alike.
Günther Wagner - Announce new release 0.9.0 of librest
I’m pleased to announce the release of 0.9.0 of librest, a library meant to interact with “Restful” web services. This library is very old and not really big but it handles the aspect of interaction with REST-APIs in a convenient fashion. After a long period of maintenance state i picked it up and brought it into 2022. Most of the deprecated API calls are gone now and it should be now possible to parallel-install librest with the previous release.
