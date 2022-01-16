Very good news about Osmo. "PIM" means Personal Information Manager, and Osmo has been in the pups for a very long time. However, it is somewhat neglected and not as well integrated as could be.

The way this latest work with Osmo came about, is I have an elderly relative who has a mobile phone with prepaid account with a telco. I pay it, every 4 weeks. Don't want to do a direct-debit with a bank, so renewal requires me to remember when to pay... and I forget.

Besides, renewal is peculiar. I have to pay $15 for the renewal, then separately have to pay $5 international-calls addon. That second payment requires a manual online choice. I cannot see how to automate this with direct-debit or bpay. The telco is Optus.