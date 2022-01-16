Programming Leftovers
Osmo PIM 0.2.14 compiled in OpenEmbedded
Very good news about Osmo. "PIM" means Personal Information Manager, and Osmo has been in the pups for a very long time. However, it is somewhat neglected and not as well integrated as could be.
The way this latest work with Osmo came about, is I have an elderly relative who has a mobile phone with prepaid account with a telco. I pay it, every 4 weeks. Don't want to do a direct-debit with a bank, so renewal requires me to remember when to pay... and I forget.
Besides, renewal is peculiar. I have to pay $15 for the renewal, then separately have to pay $5 international-calls addon. That second payment requires a manual online choice. I cannot see how to automate this with direct-debit or bpay. The telco is Optus.
-
Josef Strzibny: Configuring Rails system tests for headless and headfull browsers
Want to run your system tests headless? And why not both ways? Here’s how to extend Rails tasks to run your system tests with the driver of your choice.
-
3 Best Free and Open Source JavaScript Engines - LinuxLinks
JavaScript is an interpreted programming language. It means that source code isn’t compiled into binary code prior to execution. The role of the JavaScript engine is to turn plain text script into executable code. In other words, the engine is a container in which you run your program.
JavaScript engines are often developed by web browser vendors, and every major browser has one. In a browser, the JavaScript engine runs in concert with the rendering engine via the Document Object Model. JavaScript engines implement specification of the language provide by ECMAScript. Standardization enables the development of independent engines and ensures scripts give the same results no matter wherever they run.
The first JavaScript engines were mere interpreters, but all relevant modern engines use just-in-time compilation for improved performance.
The use of JavaScript engines is not limited to browsers. For example, the V8 engine is a core component of the Node.js and Deno runtime systems.
Engines which use runtime interpreters and do not compile into native machine code are excluded from this roundup.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary ratings chart. We feature free and open source software only here.
-
Kasm Workspaces - Stream Docker Containers Easily & Quickly
Kasm Workspaces is an intriguing platform for security and development aficionados. It is accessible by web browser and allows users to deploy container apps, including full-fledged Ubuntu desktops.
In our daily lives, we must deal with a wide range of challenges that arise in our workplace. As an independent developer, I am concerned with designing secure code, optimizing application speed, and hunting and fixing bugs. But what if, when searching for something on the Internet, I accidentally click on a site that steals my session or downloads ransomware or malware? That is beyond frustrating. Isn’t that right?
Every day, I’m sure firms of various sizes have the same difficulty. What if one of their employees accidentally downloads malware in the workplace? Kasm Workspaces, on the other hand, attempts to solve the same problem to a large extent.
-
Fooled by complexity | Playing Perl...
And that fool would be me. After realising that HyperSeq is lazy, I managed to simplify the code in my last post.
[...]
The sub needle transforms it’s argument or returns Nil. By turning Nil into Empty, any call to .head will skip all values that where not a hit. At least for strongly CPU-bound tasks, which allow for small batch sizes, .hyper doesn’t overshoot much.
-
GStreamer Rust bindings 0.18.0 release
A new version of the GStreamer Rust bindings, 0.18.0, was released. Together with the bindings, also a new version of the GStreamer Rust plugins was released.
As usual this release follows the latest gtk-rs release and the corresponding API changes.
This release includes optional support for the latest new GStreamer 1.20 APIs. As GStreamer 1.20 was not released yet, these new APIs might still change. The minimum supported version of the bindings is still GStreamer 1.8 and the targetted GStreamer API version can be selected by applications via feature flags.
-
’Secrets’ - Modern Simple GTK4 App to Store Your Passwords in Ubuntu / Fedora
Looking for an app to store your passwords? Secrets is a good choice for those using GNOME desktop. “Secrets” is a free open-source password manager that integrates perfectly with GNOME desktop and provides a modern and easy to use user interface. It’s formerly Password Safe (nothing to do with pwsafe). Since v6.0, it’s called Secrets. Also: JACK2 1.9.20 Released With Official FreeBSD Support
Top 4 Linux Distros for Beginners (2022)
As we come into the new year, it might be part of your New Year’s Resolution to make the big move to the amazing world that is the Linux OS. If so, then the first hurdle you will have to overcome is choosing what distribution (distro) you want to use.
’Nordic’ GTK Theme Brings Nord Color Scheme to Linux Desktops
If you want to bring the chilled out tones of the popular Nord theme to your Ubuntu desktop you simply must check out the ‘Nordic’ GTK theme. The Nordic GTK theme is a faithful implementation of the popular colour-scheme of the Nord theme For GTK-based desktop environment. Like the similarly-ubiquitous Dracula theme, Nord is a hugely popular colour scheme with developers, and there are a ton of ports for all kinds of applications. Originally created to provide “optimal focus and readability for code”, Nord has bloomed in popularity with developers and non-developers alike.
Günther Wagner - Announce new release 0.9.0 of librest
I’m pleased to announce the release of 0.9.0 of librest, a library meant to interact with “Restful” web services. This library is very old and not really big but it handles the aspect of interaction with REST-APIs in a convenient fashion. After a long period of maintenance state i picked it up and brought it into 2022. Most of the deprecated API calls are gone now and it should be now possible to parallel-install librest with the previous release.
