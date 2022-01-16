today's leftovers
-
Intel launches NUC 11 Essential mini PC, Kits, and SBC with Jasper Lake SoC - CNX Software
Details about the Intel NUC 11 Essential “Atlas Canyon” mini PCs with Jasper Lake processor were leaked in May 2021, but Intel has now made it official with the “launch” of five NUC 11 Essential SKUs with one Windows 11 mini PC with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, three kits (bare mini PC), and one bare board all listed on Ark Intel.
-
Glitch Your Way To Reverse-Engineering Glory With The PicoEMP | Hackaday
Most of our projects are, to some extent, an exercise in glitch-reduction. Whether they’re self-inflicted software or hardware mistakes, or even if the glitches in question come from sources beyond our control, the whole point of the thing is to get it running smoothly and predictably.
That’s not always the case, though. Sometimes inducing a glitch on purpose can be a useful tool, especially when reverse engineering something. That’s where this low-cost electromagnetic fault injection tool could come in handy. EMFI is a way to disrupt the normal flow of a program running on an embedded system; properly applied and with a fair amount of luck, it can be used to put the system into an exploitable state. The PicoEMP, as [Colin O’Flynn] dubs his EMFI tool, is a somewhat tamer version of his previous ChipSHOUTER tool. PicoEMP focuses on user safety, an important consideration given that its business end can put about 250 volts across its output. Safety features include isolation for the Raspberry Pi Pico that generates the PWM signals for the HV section, a safety enclosure over the HV components, and a switch to discharge the capacitors and prevent unpleasant surprises.
-
Serial Studio One Year On
The program is open-source and multi-platform. You can build it yourself or download pre-compiled binaries for Windows, Linux, and Mac.
-
Solve Wordle using the Linux command line | Opensource.com
I've recently become a little obsessed with an online word puzzle game in which you have six attempts to guess a random five-letter word. The word changes every day, and you can only play once per day. After each guess, each of the letters in your guess is highlighted: gray means that letter does not appear in the mystery word, yellow means that letter appears in the word but not at that position, and green means the letter appears in the word at that correct position.
-
Mac and Linux games leave Humble Bundle’s Trove after January 31st - Yahoo Tech
-
GravityMark 1.44 Released With Ray-Tracing Support - Phoronix
Those wanting to enjoy some impressive Vulkan ray-traced visuals on Linux (and macOS or Windows) now have GravityMark to add to the list of Linux-native ray-traced software for testing.
GravityMark is the new graphics benchmark from Tellusim, the company led by Alexander Zapryagaev who was one of the original Unigine co-founders. GravityMark has been quite impressive for a free and cross-platform, cross-API benchmark while with this weekend's v1.44 release is even more impressive now that there is DirectX 12 / Vulkan / Metal ray-tracing support.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 435 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
’Secrets’ - Modern Simple GTK4 App to Store Your Passwords in Ubuntu / Fedora
Looking for an app to store your passwords? Secrets is a good choice for those using GNOME desktop. “Secrets” is a free open-source password manager that integrates perfectly with GNOME desktop and provides a modern and easy to use user interface. It’s formerly Password Safe (nothing to do with pwsafe). Since v6.0, it’s called Secrets. Also: JACK2 1.9.20 Released With Official FreeBSD Support
Top 4 Linux Distros for Beginners (2022)
As we come into the new year, it might be part of your New Year’s Resolution to make the big move to the amazing world that is the Linux OS. If so, then the first hurdle you will have to overcome is choosing what distribution (distro) you want to use.
’Nordic’ GTK Theme Brings Nord Color Scheme to Linux Desktops
If you want to bring the chilled out tones of the popular Nord theme to your Ubuntu desktop you simply must check out the ‘Nordic’ GTK theme. The Nordic GTK theme is a faithful implementation of the popular colour-scheme of the Nord theme For GTK-based desktop environment. Like the similarly-ubiquitous Dracula theme, Nord is a hugely popular colour scheme with developers, and there are a ton of ports for all kinds of applications. Originally created to provide “optimal focus and readability for code”, Nord has bloomed in popularity with developers and non-developers alike.
Günther Wagner - Announce new release 0.9.0 of librest
I’m pleased to announce the release of 0.9.0 of librest, a library meant to interact with “Restful” web services. This library is very old and not really big but it handles the aspect of interaction with REST-APIs in a convenient fashion. After a long period of maintenance state i picked it up and brought it into 2022. Most of the deprecated API calls are gone now and it should be now possible to parallel-install librest with the previous release.
Recent comments
6 hours 16 min ago
10 hours 50 min ago
17 hours 18 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago