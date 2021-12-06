SystemRescue 9.00 Released with Linux 5.15 LTS, Better NTFS Support, and Much More
Arriving ten months after SystemRescue 8.00, the SystemRescue 9.00 release is powered by the latest long-term supported (LTS) Linux 5.15 kernel series, which not only brings better hardware support, but introduces new features like a brand-new NTFS file system implementation providing fully functional (read/write) NTFS support.
Other major changes of the SystemRescue 9.00 release include initial support for configuring the system with YAML files, support for configuring autorun with the new YAML configuration files, as well as a new sysrescue-customize script that promises to let users create custom ISO images.
