’Rnote’ is an Impressive Freehand Note Taking App Built in Rust & GTK4
Rnote is a seriously impressive freehand note taking app written in Rust and GTK4.
I came across it on Flathub this week and, within seconds of installing it, I knew I had to give it a bit of a spotlight. If you’ve got a laptop with a stylus or touch-enabled screen and you use GNOME Shell you have to try it out.
Rnote is billed by its developer as a “simple note taking application written in Rust and GTK4”. I spent about 20 minutes playing around with it (albeit with a mouse as primary input) and it’s really quite polished considering that it’s likely far from feature complete.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 134 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
9 hours 2 min ago
13 hours 36 min ago
20 hours 4 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago