’Rnote’ is an Impressive Freehand Note Taking App Built in Rust & GTK4

Sunday 16th of January 2022 08:40:06 PM
Software

Rnote is a seriously impressive freehand note taking app written in Rust and GTK4.

I came across it on Flathub this week and, within seconds of installing it, I knew I had to give it a bit of a spotlight. If you’ve got a laptop with a stylus or touch-enabled screen and you use GNOME Shell you have to try it out.

Rnote is billed by its developer as a “simple note taking application written in Rust and GTK4”. I spent about 20 minutes playing around with it (albeit with a mouse as primary input) and it’s really quite polished considering that it’s likely far from feature complete.

