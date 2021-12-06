SFXR-Qt 1.4.0 is out! Last release of SFXR-Qt was in September 2019. I kept using it for Pixel Wheels, it had its quirks and bugs but I did not have the time and motivation to work on it, so the poor app was left on its own for more than two years. Fast forward to November 2021: SFXR-Qt was added to Debian! It always feels good to see an app getting more widespread, with the minor issue that I learned about it because tests did not pass on big-endian machines... Working on that bug was a bit frustrating because I do not own a big-endian machine and failed to setup a working big-endian VM to test my changes on, but after a few blind fixes I eventually got it fixed. Kudos to Alex Myczko, the bug reporter, for the responsiveness in testing my changes. Entering Debian probably gave a bit more exposure to the app, because I then received a bug report for that crash I had known for a long time but never got to fix... Now that someone else reported it, I finally fixed it.

’Rnote’ is an Impressive Freehand Note Taking App Built in Rust & GTK4 Rnote is a seriously impressive freehand note taking app written in Rust and GTK4. I came across it on Flathub this week and, within seconds of installing it, I knew I had to give it a bit of a spotlight. If you’ve got a laptop with a stylus or touch-enabled screen and you use GNOME Shell you have to try it out. Rnote is billed by its developer as a “simple note taking application written in Rust and GTK4”. I spent about 20 minutes playing around with it (albeit with a mouse as primary input) and it’s really quite polished considering that it’s likely far from feature complete.