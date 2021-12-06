Videos: GNU/Linux News, Games, FreeOffice, and More
FOSS dev SABOTAGED their libraries, EAC isn't so easy, Humble Bundle disappoints - Linux News Jan. - Invidious
Terminal Based Gaming Is Just Better #shorts - Invidious
Have you ever thought modern graphics are just too much and want to go back to a simpler time a time where we just played games using ascii symbols in our terminal, well now you can.
How to install FreeOffice on Elementary OS 6.0 - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at how to install FreeOffice on Elementary OS 6.0.
It's easy to replace Windows with Linux: Here's how
SFXR-Qt 1.4.0 is out!
Last release of SFXR-Qt was in September 2019. I kept using it for Pixel Wheels, it had its quirks and bugs but I did not have the time and motivation to work on it, so the poor app was left on its own for more than two years. Fast forward to November 2021: SFXR-Qt was added to Debian! It always feels good to see an app getting more widespread, with the minor issue that I learned about it because tests did not pass on big-endian machines... Working on that bug was a bit frustrating because I do not own a big-endian machine and failed to setup a working big-endian VM to test my changes on, but after a few blind fixes I eventually got it fixed. Kudos to Alex Myczko, the bug reporter, for the responsiveness in testing my changes. Entering Debian probably gave a bit more exposure to the app, because I then received a bug report for that crash I had known for a long time but never got to fix... Now that someone else reported it, I finally fixed it.
’Rnote’ is an Impressive Freehand Note Taking App Built in Rust & GTK4
Rnote is a seriously impressive freehand note taking app written in Rust and GTK4. I came across it on Flathub this week and, within seconds of installing it, I knew I had to give it a bit of a spotlight. If you’ve got a laptop with a stylus or touch-enabled screen and you use GNOME Shell you have to try it out. Rnote is billed by its developer as a “simple note taking application written in Rust and GTK4”. I spent about 20 minutes playing around with it (albeit with a mouse as primary input) and it’s really quite polished considering that it’s likely far from feature complete.
SystemRescue 9.00 Released with Linux 5.15 LTS, Better NTFS Support, and Much More
Arriving ten months after SystemRescue 8.00, the SystemRescue 9.00 release is powered by the latest long-term supported (LTS) Linux 5.15 kernel series, which not only brings better hardware support, but introduces new features like a brand-new NTFS file system implementation providing fully functional (read/write) NTFS support. Other major changes of the SystemRescue 9.00 release include initial support for configuring the system with YAML files, support for configuring autorun with the new YAML configuration files, as well as a new sysrescue-customize script that promises to let users create custom ISO images.
