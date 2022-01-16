Welcome to 2022! This is the first service pack of the year bringing some of the improvements from edge to stable. This also brings a few nice new features to the v21.12 release that were not ready for inclusion yet when the last stable release was made.

Based on observed behaviour on Android and Chrome OS, Google began working on a new page reclamation strategy for its Linux-based OSes aimed to improve how the virtual memory subsystem reclaims unused memory pages. More recent work shows the new MGLRU policy can benefit server environments, too. Also: Kernel Updates Available » PCLinuxOS

Mumble 1.4.230 We are proud to present you with the first stable release of the Mumble 1.4.x release series, which brings many new features, bug fixes and general improvements. You can download the new version from our Downloads page or the GitHub release page or from within your Windows client or software package management system. Also: Mumble 1.4 Released For Open-Source Voice Chat