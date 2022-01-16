Spectator is an open-source REST-API testing app for Linux
Spectator is a free, open-source (Libre) REST-API testing program for Linux. It is written in Vala programming language and GTK.
The app allows developers to make requests to test their web endpoints, create custom environments, and save everything within a collection.
Linux To Adopt New Multi-generation LRU Page Reclaim Policy
Based on observed behaviour on Android and Chrome OS, Google began working on a new page reclamation strategy for its Linux-based OSes aimed to improve how the virtual memory subsystem reclaims unused memory pages. More recent work shows the new MGLRU policy can benefit server environments, too. Also: Kernel Updates Available » PCLinuxOS
postmarketOS // v21.12 Service Pack 1
Welcome to 2022! This is the first service pack of the year bringing some of the improvements from edge to stable. This also brings a few nice new features to the v21.12 release that were not ready for inclusion yet when the last stable release was made.
Mumble 1.4.230
We are proud to present you with the first stable release of the Mumble 1.4.x release series, which brings many new features, bug fixes and general improvements. You can download the new version from our Downloads page or the GitHub release page or from within your Windows client or software package management system. Also: Mumble 1.4 Released For Open-Source Voice Chat
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 16th, 2022
This week has been really great for Linux news and releases. We kicked off with a new major Firefox release, pre-orders of the PinePhone Pro Linux smartphone for everyone, and a new GNU Linux-libre kernel for those who want to build a 100% free computer without any proprietary code or drivers. We also got a new major FFmpeg release with lots of goodies for all your multimedia creation, a new major NetworkManager release with great stuff for all your networking needs, and a new major release of the SystemRescue live Linux system for all your system rescue and recovery needs.
