In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FTP Server on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, The vsftpd FTP Server is one of the most trusted applications among the Linux professionals. The official website of vsftpd FTP Server claims that the security, stability and performance is the key points due to which it has gained much popularity among the Linux users.

This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the FTP Server on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).