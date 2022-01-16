today's howtos
EasyOS: Rollback exceptions extended
Currently only bringing up this erase-exceptions window when do a rollback to pristine first bootup, but perhaps should consider it for other rollback choices -- such as rollback to an earlier version of EasyOS or a snapshot.
Note, the "Web browser profile" checkbox will save all firefox, seamonkey, chrome and chromium profiles under /home, as well as all mozilla profiles running as root (/root/.mozilla).
How to Install and Configure Samba File Sharing on Rocky Linux/Alma Linux 8
Samba is a suite of open source applications that implements the Server Message Block (SMB) protocol. Many operating systems, including Microsoft Windows, use the SMB protocol for client-server networking. Samba enables Linux / Unix machines to communicate with Windows machines in a network. Samba provides file and print services for various Microsoft Windows clients and can integrate with a Microsoft Windows Server domain, either as a Domain Controller (DC) or as a domain member.
Sharing files is an essential part of server administration. It allows sharing of resources across the network which are needed by users to carry out their tasks. Samba server is usually installed on central Linux server where information is stored in variety of media and accessed using windows client or Linux using Samba client.
How To Install FTP Server on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FTP Server on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, The vsftpd FTP Server is one of the most trusted applications among the Linux professionals. The official website of vsftpd FTP Server claims that the security, stability and performance is the key points due to which it has gained much popularity among the Linux users.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the FTP Server on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
Linux To Adopt New Multi-generation LRU Page Reclaim Policy
Based on observed behaviour on Android and Chrome OS, Google began working on a new page reclamation strategy for its Linux-based OSes aimed to improve how the virtual memory subsystem reclaims unused memory pages. More recent work shows the new MGLRU policy can benefit server environments, too. Also: Kernel Updates Available » PCLinuxOS
postmarketOS // v21.12 Service Pack 1
Welcome to 2022! This is the first service pack of the year bringing some of the improvements from edge to stable. This also brings a few nice new features to the v21.12 release that were not ready for inclusion yet when the last stable release was made.
Mumble 1.4.230
We are proud to present you with the first stable release of the Mumble 1.4.x release series, which brings many new features, bug fixes and general improvements. You can download the new version from our Downloads page or the GitHub release page or from within your Windows client or software package management system. Also: Mumble 1.4 Released For Open-Source Voice Chat
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 16th, 2022
This week has been really great for Linux news and releases. We kicked off with a new major Firefox release, pre-orders of the PinePhone Pro Linux smartphone for everyone, and a new GNU Linux-libre kernel for those who want to build a 100% free computer without any proprietary code or drivers. We also got a new major FFmpeg release with lots of goodies for all your multimedia creation, a new major NetworkManager release with great stuff for all your networking needs, and a new major release of the SystemRescue live Linux system for all your system rescue and recovery needs.
