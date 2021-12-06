Review: instantOS Beta

A project that has been sitting on the DistroWatch waiting list for several months is instantOS. The instantOS project is currently in its beta stage of development, but has been around long enough to review and it claims to offer a number of intriguing features. instantOS is based on Arch Linux and strives to be both light and fast. The distribution's website reports instantOS requires less than 200MB of RAM. The project also ships with its own graphical environment. This custom environment is called instantWM and it reportedly offers both tiling and floating window management. This window manager seems to be the centre piece of the distribution. instantOS is available in a single edition for x86_64 computers and is provided through a 1.4GB download. Booting from the downloaded media brings up a menu which offers options for booting into "Arch Linux". Booting into instantOS brings up a graphical environment. A thin panel is placed across the top of the screen. This panel provides access to an application menu, nine virtual desktops, a clock, and system tray. Shortly after the window manager loads we're presented with a welcome application which looks just like a simple drop-down menu. This menu lists a handful of options, including Get Started, Install, Documentation, Settings, GitHub, Support, and Close.

digiKam 7.5.0 is released

Dear digiKam fans and users, After one month of active maintenance and a huge bug triage, the digiKam team is proud to present version 7.5.0 of its open source digital photo manager. This new version arrives with more than 700 files closed in bugzilla and main improvements about usability. See below the list of most important features coming with this release.

Lubuntu 21.04 End of Life and Current Support Statuses

Lubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) was released April 22, 2021 and will reach End of Life on Thursday, January 20, 2022. This means that after that date there will be no further security updates or bugfixes released. We highly recommend that you update to 21.10 as soon as possible if you are still running 21.04. After January 20th, the only supported releases of Lubuntu will be 20.04 and 21.10. All other releases of Lubuntu will be considered unsupported, and will no longer receive any further updates from the Lubuntu team.