Review: instantOS Beta
A project that has been sitting on the DistroWatch waiting list for several months is instantOS. The instantOS project is currently in its beta stage of development, but has been around long enough to review and it claims to offer a number of intriguing features. instantOS is based on Arch Linux and strives to be both light and fast. The distribution's website reports instantOS requires less than 200MB of RAM.
The project also ships with its own graphical environment. This custom environment is called instantWM and it reportedly offers both tiling and floating window management. This window manager seems to be the centre piece of the distribution.
instantOS is available in a single edition for x86_64 computers and is provided through a 1.4GB download. Booting from the downloaded media brings up a menu which offers options for booting into "Arch Linux".
Booting into instantOS brings up a graphical environment. A thin panel is placed across the top of the screen. This panel provides access to an application menu, nine virtual desktops, a clock, and system tray. Shortly after the window manager loads we're presented with a welcome application which looks just like a simple drop-down menu. This menu lists a handful of options, including Get Started, Install, Documentation, Settings, GitHub, Support, and Close.
