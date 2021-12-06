Games: Valve, RimWorld, and More
Valve reduces size of Steam Deck Client in the latest update | GamingOnLinux
Valve makes a few more small tweaks to the Steam Deck in the latest client update out now and ready to download. Not a big update but still quite a welcome one, as it fixes up a few minor issues plus the size of the client is now reduced.
RimWorld gets a fresh Beta with big Steam Deck upgrades | GamingOnLinux
Building up a settlement on the go is going to be a reality soon for RimWorld fans, as a fresh Beta version is now available and ready for testing with the Steam Deck.
Planned to release in full on April 6, they're giving mod creators a little extra time to prepare as it's upgraded a lot of the internals for the Steam integration so quite a few mods could break with this Beta. They said everything but a few mods should work, and you can test by opting into the "steam_deck" Beta branch (no password).
"The update focuses on Steam Deck changes and improvements. The UI changes make it easier to read on-screen text and type with the Steam Deck keyboard, and menus look a lot better. The controls make more sense now with improved scrolling, zooming, time control, and touch screen navigation. Overall, playing RimWorld on Steam Deck should be a lot smoother with more intuitive controls. There may be more changes on the way to get RimWorld a “Verified” status for Steam Deck." — Ludeon Studios
1400 Games On The Steam Deck, Including Doom (2016)
We can also plot the daily increase of new titles over time. Not sure if there is any particular reason but the number of new additions is markedly less this week compared to the previous week.
Arena-survival FPS Cathedral 3-D is now free to play | GamingOnLinux
Want to try out a retro-styled arena survival FPS? Cathedral 3-D is now free to play so you've got nothing to lose. The free to play update included an overhaul of some gameplay elements like a redesigned magic system with easy teleportation.
This is a very fast-paced game, with the idea that you need to protect a box that contains your heart. It's absolutely manic and won't be for everyone but if you love a challenge this might be a good pick for you, especially now it's free.
My favourite proper roguelike Jupiter Hell gets a fancy upgrade | GamingOnLinux
Love roguelikes? Want a modern game that looks good and feels great to play? Jupiter Hell is what you need. The developers just released a nice big free upgrade too.
Version 1.3 Valhalla brings with it some pretty fun additions. There's a rework to multiple parts of the level generation, especially for Valhalla Spaceport, which has a new tough boss fight included. The Callisto area also got a big rework to add in some more variation and special mechanics involved with some other improvements to the level generation there, plus some weapon additions to each part of Callisto too. Some new visuals have been added, smoke now slows people down but not for the technician character who is "master of smoke" they say and plenty more.
AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 announced | GamingOnLinux
For those who don't use it and are confused: the whole idea is that it produces high-resolution outputs from lower resolution inputs. It's one way to get good performance at 4K for example, for games that are a bit too resource intensive. It can work with many resolutions and the Steam Deck has FSR built-in.
FreeBSD 13.1-BETA2 Now Available
The second BETA build of the 13.1-RELEASE release cycle is now available. Installation images are available for: o 13.1-BETA2 amd64 GENERIC o 13.1-BETA2 i386 GENERIC o 13.1-BETA2 powerpc GENERIC o 13.1-BETA2 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 13.1-BETA2 powerpcspe MPC85XXSPE o 13.1-BETA2 armv6 RPI-B o 13.1-BETA2 armv7 GENERICSD o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 GENERIC o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 RPI o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 PINE64 o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 PINE64-LTS o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 PINEBOOK o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 ROCK64 o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 ROCKPRO64 Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system. Installer images and memory stick images are available here: https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/13.1/ The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail. If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list. If you would like to use Git to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "releng/13.1" branch. A summary of changes since 13.1-BETA1 includes: o OpenZFS has been updated to version 2.1.3. o Fixes to buf_alloc() and __sfvwrite(). o Support for obtaining early entropy from UEFI has been added. o OpenSSL has been updated to prevent a consistent loop under certain circumstances. [FreeBSD-SA-22:03.openssl] o Updates to fsck(8) and fsck_ffs(8) to ensure the correct exit code is returned for missing devices. o A race condition in if_epair(4) on multi-core systems has been addressed. A list of changes since 13.0-RELEASE is available in the releng/13.1 release notes: https://www.freebsd.org/releases/13.1R/relnotes/ Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be updated on an ongoing basis as the 13.1-RELEASE cycle progresses.Also: Controlling Resource Limits with rctl in FreeBSD
Linux Candy: Emote - modern popup emoji picker
The internet has rapidly transformed the way we communicate. Since body language and verbal tone are not conveyed in text messages or e-mails, we’ve developed alternate ways to convey nuanced meaning. The most prominent change to our online style has been the addition of two new-age hieroglyphic languages: emoticons and emoji. Emoji originated from the smiley, which first evolved into emoticons, followed by emoji and stickers in recent years. Smiley first appeared in the 1960s and is regarded as the first expression symbols. Smiley is a yellow face with two dots for eyes and a wide grin which is printed on buttons, brooches, and t-shirts.
Ubuntu revamp its logo after 12 years
The first impression of the new logo makes me wonder why Ubuntu needed to change the logo, which was looking far better in terms of visual appeal.
today's leftovers
