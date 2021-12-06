FreeBSD 13.1-BETA2 Now Available The second BETA build of the 13.1-RELEASE release cycle is now available. Installation images are available for: o 13.1-BETA2 amd64 GENERIC o 13.1-BETA2 i386 GENERIC o 13.1-BETA2 powerpc GENERIC o 13.1-BETA2 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 13.1-BETA2 powerpcspe MPC85XXSPE o 13.1-BETA2 armv6 RPI-B o 13.1-BETA2 armv7 GENERICSD o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 GENERIC o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 RPI o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 PINE64 o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 PINE64-LTS o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 PINEBOOK o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 ROCK64 o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 ROCKPRO64 Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system. Installer images and memory stick images are available here: https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/13.1/ The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail. If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list. If you would like to use Git to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "releng/13.1" branch. A summary of changes since 13.1-BETA1 includes: o OpenZFS has been updated to version 2.1.3. o Fixes to buf_alloc() and __sfvwrite(). o Support for obtaining early entropy from UEFI has been added. o OpenSSL has been updated to prevent a consistent loop under certain circumstances. [FreeBSD-SA-22:03.openssl] o Updates to fsck(8) and fsck_ffs(8) to ensure the correct exit code is returned for missing devices. o A race condition in if_epair(4) on multi-core systems has been addressed. A list of changes since 13.0-RELEASE is available in the releng/13.1 release notes: https://www.freebsd.org/releases/13.1R/relnotes/ Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be updated on an ongoing basis as the 13.1-RELEASE cycle progresses. Also: Controlling Resource Limits with rctl in FreeBSD

Linux Candy: Emote - modern popup emoji picker The internet has rapidly transformed the way we communicate. Since body language and verbal tone are not conveyed in text messages or e-mails, we’ve developed alternate ways to convey nuanced meaning. The most prominent change to our online style has been the addition of two new-age hieroglyphic languages: emoticons and emoji. Emoji originated from the smiley, which first evolved into emoticons, followed by emoji and stickers in recent years. Smiley first appeared in the 1960s and is regarded as the first expression symbols. Smiley is a yellow face with two dots for eyes and a wide grin which is printed on buttons, brooches, and t-shirts.