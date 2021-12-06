today's howtos
A Simple Way To Check NVIDIA Drivers Version on Linux
Nvidia Corporation is an American multinational technology company incorporated in Delaware and based in Santa Clara, California. It is a fabless company which designs graphics processing units (GPUs) for the gaming and professional markets, as well as system on a chip units (SoCs) for the mobile computing and automotive market. Its primary GPU line, labeled “GeForce”, is in direct competition with the GPUs of the “Radeon” brand by Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). Nvidia expanded its presence in the gaming industry with its handheld game consoles Shield Portable, Shield Tablet, and Shield Android TV and its cloud gaming service GeForce Now. Its professional line of GPUs are used in workstations for applications in such fields as architecture, engineering and construction, media and entertainment, automotive, scientific research, and manufacturing design.
In addition to GPU manufacturing, Nvidia provides an application programming interface (API) called CUDA that allows the creation of massively parallel programs which utilize GPUs. They are deployed in supercomputing sites around the world. More recently, it has moved into the mobile computing market, where it produces Tegra mobile processors for smartphones and tablets as well as vehicle navigation and entertainment systems. In addition to AMD, its competitors include Intel and Qualcomm.
A simple way to understand the IOStat command
The iostat command in Linux allows users to monitor system i/o statistics on the device. It is based on how long the devices are operating at the average baud rate to monitor the input/output of the system. Based on reports, system configurations can be changed to optimize CPU performance. This command is in the sysstat package.
A Great Way To Backup Your Data in Ubuntu Linux
fwbackups is a feature-rich user backup tool that allows you to backup your essential documents anytime, anyplace using a simple, powerful interface with support for scheduled backups and remote backups.
How to Install MakeMKV on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
MakeMKV is a free, open-source tool that can convert video clips from DVDs and Blu-rays, usually encrypted. The output will have most information preserved but not changed; it’s perfect for people who want their media without hassle or headache caused by software limitations like those found with some other transcoder apps.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install or upgrade to the latest version of MakeMKV on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using a recommended Launchpad PPA repository by the MakeMKV team to provide the most up-to-date version using the command line terminal.
How to Install Glances System Monitor on AlmaLinux 8
Glances System Monitor is free, an open-source command-line tool for process monitoring, system resources such as CPU, Disk I/O, File System, Load Average, Memory, Network Interfaces and processes. Glances are built with Python language. Glances support cross-platform monitoring, which can be used with a web-based interface.
One of the excellent features Glances supports is setting thresholds in the program. You can set careful, warning, and critical in the configuration file, which will then relay information in colors that can show alerts to systems resources bottlenecks, system resources issues, and much more. Glances, by default, comes with a pre-set list of colors, but you can modify and add additional configs.
The following tutorial will demonstrate how to install Glances System Monitor on AlmaLinux 8 workstation or server using the command line console, create a systemd service file, create a web service and secure with firewalls, and lastly, some basic commands and maintenance tips.
How To Use set and pipefail in Bash Scripts on Linux
The Linux set and pipefail commands dictate what happens when a failure occurs in a Bash script. There’s more to think about than should it stop or should it carry on.
Linux Essentials - The echo Command - Invidious
How to Install and Use Apache Guacamole Remote Desktop on Rocky Linux 8
Apache Guacamole is a free, open-source, clientless, remote desktop gateway. It supports standard protocols like SSH, RDP, and VNC. It does not need any third-party plugins and clients to work. You can access your machine using a web-based gateway. It can be put behind a proxy server which allows you to access your servers from anywhere in the world.
A simple explanation of the NAMEI command in Linux
As a Linux administrator, you often have to work with files, folders, symlinks, etc. And sometimes you need to know more information about individual elements in a path for example file type, owner, …
For that matter, the namei command appeared. Now we’re gonna teach you to use the namei command in Linux.
How To Make A Temporarily Folder In Ubuntu Using MKTemp
Temporary files are used to temporarily store data that the operating system needs temporarily during operation and will disappear when no longer needed. they will disappear on their own after reboot.
This command in Linux allows the user to make a temporary file or directory in the tmp folder. Now we’re gonna teach you to use the mktemp command in Linux.
Easy Way To Install And Use Anaconda on Ubuntu
In simple terms, Anaconda is an open-source package and environment manager that houses thousands of predictive analysis, machine learning, and data science packages. Its purpose is to provide scientific libraries and dependencies for Python programmers. Anaconda is frequently used for the development of machine learning and artificial intelligence applications.
Anaconda makes package distribution and administration easier. It comes with various tools such as conda and Jupyter Notebook that provide you with a smooth and fast package and environment development. Anaconda also supports the creation of a basic, controllable environment, making any project deployment straightforward.
In this article, you will learn how to install, use, and remove Anaconda from your Ubuntu operating system.
FreeBSD 13.1-BETA2 Now Available
The second BETA build of the 13.1-RELEASE release cycle is now available. Installation images are available for: o 13.1-BETA2 amd64 GENERIC o 13.1-BETA2 i386 GENERIC o 13.1-BETA2 powerpc GENERIC o 13.1-BETA2 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 13.1-BETA2 powerpcspe MPC85XXSPE o 13.1-BETA2 armv6 RPI-B o 13.1-BETA2 armv7 GENERICSD o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 GENERIC o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 RPI o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 PINE64 o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 PINE64-LTS o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 PINEBOOK o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 ROCK64 o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 ROCKPRO64 Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system. Installer images and memory stick images are available here: https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/13.1/ The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail. If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list. If you would like to use Git to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "releng/13.1" branch. A summary of changes since 13.1-BETA1 includes: o OpenZFS has been updated to version 2.1.3. o Fixes to buf_alloc() and __sfvwrite(). o Support for obtaining early entropy from UEFI has been added. o OpenSSL has been updated to prevent a consistent loop under certain circumstances. [FreeBSD-SA-22:03.openssl] o Updates to fsck(8) and fsck_ffs(8) to ensure the correct exit code is returned for missing devices. o A race condition in if_epair(4) on multi-core systems has been addressed. A list of changes since 13.0-RELEASE is available in the releng/13.1 release notes: https://www.freebsd.org/releases/13.1R/relnotes/ Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be updated on an ongoing basis as the 13.1-RELEASE cycle progresses.Also: Controlling Resource Limits with rctl in FreeBSD
Linux Candy: Emote - modern popup emoji picker
The internet has rapidly transformed the way we communicate. Since body language and verbal tone are not conveyed in text messages or e-mails, we’ve developed alternate ways to convey nuanced meaning. The most prominent change to our online style has been the addition of two new-age hieroglyphic languages: emoticons and emoji. Emoji originated from the smiley, which first evolved into emoticons, followed by emoji and stickers in recent years. Smiley first appeared in the 1960s and is regarded as the first expression symbols. Smiley is a yellow face with two dots for eyes and a wide grin which is printed on buttons, brooches, and t-shirts.
Ubuntu revamp its logo after 12 years
The first impression of the new logo makes me wonder why Ubuntu needed to change the logo, which was looking far better in terms of visual appeal.
