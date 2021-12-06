Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 17th of March 2022 10:11:44 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • Automate Mouse Clicks Easily via XClicker in Ubuntu Linux | UbuntuHandbook

    Playing video games or doing other tasks that need repeated mouse clicks in Linux? XClicker may help.

    XClicker is a free open-source tool, allows to make ‘left.’, ‘right‘ or ‘middle‘ click (single or double) automatically in any area in your screen.

    It provides an easy to use interface, allows to set the click interval in Milliseconds and/or seconds, choose click type (e.g., left, right, double click). By enabling ‘Custom Location’ then clicking on ‘Get’ button, user may then do single click anywhere in screen to set the x, y coordinate.

  • How to install Audacity on Zorin OS 16 - Invidious
  • How To Install Timeshift on Manjaro 21 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Timeshift on Manjaro 21. For those of you who didn’t know, Timeshift is a powerful open-source tool that can help you protect your data. Timeshift protects your system by taking incremental snapshots of the file system at regular intervals. These snapshots can be restored at a later date to undo all changes to the system

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Timeshift open-source backup and restore on a Manjaro 21.

  • How to Restore a Large MariaDB Backup from the Terminal

    If you have a backup of a larger database and restoring it via PhpMyAdmin does not work, this can be achieved via the following command on the shell. To see the status of the restoring backup, we install the program pv. It allows us to see visual progress of the process, after starting the restore of the file.

  • A simple way to list Symbolic Links in Linux

    A symbolic link also known as a soft link is a kind of a pointer that points to the location of a folder or a file on your system. Some of these links are created by default on your system, whereas you yourself can also create symbolic links manually for any of your desired files or folders. This article will explain to you the different methods through which you can list down all symbolic links on Linux, I have used Linux Mint 20 for this guide, but the same steps will work on any Linux distribution.

  • A simple way to install Adobe acrobat reader in Ubuntu

    Adobe pdf is a family of application software and Web services developed by Adobe Inc. to view, create, manipulate, print and manage files in Portable Document Format (PDF).

    The main function of Adobe Acrobat is creating, viewing, and editing PDF documents. It can import popular document and image formats and save them as PDF. It is also possible to import a scanner‘s output, a website, or the contents of the Windows clipboard.

    Because of the nature of the PDF, however, once a PDF document is created, its natural organization and flow cannot be meaningfully modified. In other words, Adobe Acrobat is able to modify the contents of paragraphs and images, but doing so does not repaginate the whole document to accommodate for a longer or shorter document. Acrobat can crop PDF pages, change their order, manipulate hyperlinks, digitally sign a PDF file, add comments, redact certain parts of the PDF file, and ensure its adherence to such standards as PDF/A.

  • A easy way to install PSensors in Ubuntu

    Psensor is a very useful utility for Linux-based systems that shows the values of the various sensors that are mounted on your mainboard. It is capable of displaying the temperature of the various components of your CPU, the rotation speed of your fans as well as your CPU usage. Apart from its command-line interface, it also offers you a very nice and user-friendly graphical interface that you can easily opt to use for extracting your desired information. This article shows you how to install and use Psensor on Ubuntu 20.04

  • A Easy Way To Install and Use SSHGuard on Ubuntu

    SSHGuard is an open-source daemon that is used to enhance the security of ssh as well as other network protocols. Moreover, it is used to prevent brute force attacks. It will continuously monitor and keep the track record of the system logs which helps in tracking the continuous login attempts or malicious activity. Once it detects such activity then it will immediately block the IP using firewall backends such as pf, iptables, and ipfw. Then it will unblock the IP after a set interval of time. Several log formats such as raw log file, Syslog-ng, and Syslog are supported by SSHGuard as well as provide extra layer protection to several services postfix, Sendmail, vsftpd, etc. including ssh.

  • How to install VRoid Studio 1.4.2 on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install VRoid Studio 1.4.2 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

    This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.

FreeBSD 13.1-BETA2 Now Available

The second BETA build of the 13.1-RELEASE release cycle is now
available.

Installation images are available for:

o 13.1-BETA2 amd64 GENERIC
o 13.1-BETA2 i386 GENERIC
o 13.1-BETA2 powerpc GENERIC
o 13.1-BETA2 powerpc64 GENERIC64
o 13.1-BETA2 powerpcspe MPC85XXSPE
o 13.1-BETA2 armv6 RPI-B
o 13.1-BETA2 armv7 GENERICSD
o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 GENERIC
o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 RPI
o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 PINE64
o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 PINE64-LTS
o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 PINEBOOK
o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 ROCK64
o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 ROCKPRO64

Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without
console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of
freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access.  Additionally,
the root user password is set to root.  It is strongly recommended
to change the password for both users after gaining access to the
system.

Installer images and memory stick images are available here:

    https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/13.1/

The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail.

If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR
system or on the -stable mailing list.

If you would like to use Git to do a source based update of an existing
system, use the "releng/13.1" branch.

A summary of changes since 13.1-BETA1 includes:

o OpenZFS has been updated to version 2.1.3.

o Fixes to buf_alloc() and __sfvwrite().

o Support for obtaining early entropy from UEFI has been added.

o OpenSSL has been updated to prevent a consistent loop under certain
  circumstances.  [FreeBSD-SA-22:03.openssl]

o Updates to fsck(8) and fsck_ffs(8) to ensure the correct exit code is
  returned for missing devices.

o A race condition in if_epair(4) on multi-core systems has been
  addressed.

A list of changes since 13.0-RELEASE is available in the releng/13.1
release notes:

    https://www.freebsd.org/releases/13.1R/relnotes/

Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be
updated on an ongoing basis as the 13.1-RELEASE cycle progresses.
Read more Also: Controlling Resource Limits with rctl in FreeBSD

Linux Candy: Emote - modern popup emoji picker

The internet has rapidly transformed the way we communicate. Since body language and verbal tone are not conveyed in text messages or e-mails, we’ve developed alternate ways to convey nuanced meaning. The most prominent change to our online style has been the addition of two new-age hieroglyphic languages: emoticons and emoji. Emoji originated from the smiley, which first evolved into emoticons, followed by emoji and stickers in recent years. Smiley first appeared in the 1960s and is regarded as the first expression symbols. Smiley is a yellow face with two dots for eyes and a wide grin which is printed on buttons, brooches, and t-shirts. Read more

Ubuntu revamp its logo after 12 years

The first impression of the new logo makes me wonder why Ubuntu needed to change the logo, which was looking far better in terms of visual appeal. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Desktop and Mobile are in the DNA of Qt

    Qt has a long and exciting history. Born in Norway, raised in Finland by two different parents, and finally grew up to be a global citizen. Our growth journey includes ups and downs, which have made us pivot and refocus along the way. In the beginning, the focus was on the desktop while Qt 2 brought Embedded into the limelight. Qt 4 was the first actual cross-platform framework, and Qt 5 initially focused on Mobile. After listing to Helsinki Stock markets, we have been growing independently and towards being truly the cross-platform framework that our founders envisioned from the start.

  • Gunnar Wolf: Speaking about the OpenPGP WoT on LibrePlanet this Saturday [Ed: People who worked hard to remove RMS from the FSF speak at LibrePlanet?]

    I much enjoyed attending this conference in person in March 2018. This year I submitted a talk again, and it got accepted — of course, given the conference is still 100% online, I doubt I will be able to go 100% conference-mode (I hope to catch a couple of other talks, but… well, we are all eager to go back to how things were before 2020!)

  • Peter Czanik: The syslog-ng insider 2022-03: syslog-ng 4; MQTT source; Zinc; Elastic Cloud; 3.36;

    This is the 99th issue of syslog-ng Insider, a monthly newsletter that brings you syslog-ng-related news.

  • How we implemented an interactive Live Demo Box

    The Vanilla squad recently spent a two week sprint prototyping an interactive live demo box. We were tasked with coming up with a proof of concept, to enable demoing of each variant of our examples dynamically. A few guest developers were able to joined us, which meant four of us were able to dedicate a two week iteration to the project.

  • Multi-queue improvements in Linux kernel Ethernet driver mvneta

    In the past months, the Linux kernel driver for the Ethernet MAC found in a number of Marvell SoCs, mvneta, has seen quite a few improvements. Lorenzo Bianconi brought support for XDP operations on non-linear buffers, a follow-up work on the already-great XDP support that offers very nice performances on that controller. Russell King contributed an improved, more generic and easier to maintain phylink support, to deal with the variety of embedded use-cases. At that point, it’s getting difficult to squeeze more performances out of this controller. However, we still have some tricks we can use to improve some use-cases so in the past months, we’ve worked on implementing QoS features on mvneta, through the use of mqprio.

