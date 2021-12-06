IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Report: 95% of IT leaders feel open source tools are key to strong infrastructure | VentureBeat
A new survey by Red Hat found that cloud computing and always-on services built using the open source development model and open source code are increasingly crucial to nearly every industry. A full 95% of IT leaders say they are key to their enterprise infrastructure.
What was surprising was that 82% of IT leaders said they’d be more likely to select a vendor who contributes to the open source community, which was driven, in part, by a desire to sustain healthy open source communities. That, too, bodes well for the continued growth of open source code as an engine of innovation.
[...]
The survey included interviews with 1,296 IT leaders worldwide. To ensure credibility, the IT leaders were unaware that Red Hat was sponsoring the survey.
Coming to the stage at Red Hat Summit 2022
Red Hat Summit 2022 is less than two months away and we can’t wait for you to see the powerful and inspiring stories that will be showcased! We’ll be bringing together speakers from around the world and across sectors to share how they are building better solutions for their customers and for themselves using open source solutions.
Join us May 10 and 11 as thousands of customers, partners, and technology industry leaders from around the world come together for two days of innovation, education and collaboration. (Psst, registration is open!)
During Red Hat Summit 2022 you'll enjoy talks from visionary technology industry speakers, inspirational stories from our customers and partners, informative Ask the Experts sessions, and more!
To whet your appetite here’s a sneak peek of what some of our Red Hat executives will be talking about during the keynote sessions. They will be joined by customers, partners and other industry leaders to share how open source technology is making a difference.
Podman 4.0's new network stack: What you need to know
Of the new features in Podman v4.0, one of the most important is a new network stack, written from scratch in Rust to support Podman. The new stack is composed of two tools, the Netavark network setup tool and the Aardvark DNS server. Together, they offer several advantages over the existing Container Networking Interface (CNI) stack, including:
Cockpit 265
Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly.
FreeBSD 13.1-BETA2 Now Available
The second BETA build of the 13.1-RELEASE release cycle is now available. Installation images are available for: o 13.1-BETA2 amd64 GENERIC o 13.1-BETA2 i386 GENERIC o 13.1-BETA2 powerpc GENERIC o 13.1-BETA2 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 13.1-BETA2 powerpcspe MPC85XXSPE o 13.1-BETA2 armv6 RPI-B o 13.1-BETA2 armv7 GENERICSD o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 GENERIC o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 RPI o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 PINE64 o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 PINE64-LTS o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 PINEBOOK o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 ROCK64 o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 ROCKPRO64 Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system. Installer images and memory stick images are available here: https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/13.1/ The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail. If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list. If you would like to use Git to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "releng/13.1" branch. A summary of changes since 13.1-BETA1 includes: o OpenZFS has been updated to version 2.1.3. o Fixes to buf_alloc() and __sfvwrite(). o Support for obtaining early entropy from UEFI has been added. o OpenSSL has been updated to prevent a consistent loop under certain circumstances. [FreeBSD-SA-22:03.openssl] o Updates to fsck(8) and fsck_ffs(8) to ensure the correct exit code is returned for missing devices. o A race condition in if_epair(4) on multi-core systems has been addressed. A list of changes since 13.0-RELEASE is available in the releng/13.1 release notes: https://www.freebsd.org/releases/13.1R/relnotes/ Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be updated on an ongoing basis as the 13.1-RELEASE cycle progresses.Also: Controlling Resource Limits with rctl in FreeBSD
Linux Candy: Emote - modern popup emoji picker
The internet has rapidly transformed the way we communicate. Since body language and verbal tone are not conveyed in text messages or e-mails, we’ve developed alternate ways to convey nuanced meaning. The most prominent change to our online style has been the addition of two new-age hieroglyphic languages: emoticons and emoji. Emoji originated from the smiley, which first evolved into emoticons, followed by emoji and stickers in recent years. Smiley first appeared in the 1960s and is regarded as the first expression symbols. Smiley is a yellow face with two dots for eyes and a wide grin which is printed on buttons, brooches, and t-shirts.
Ubuntu revamp its logo after 12 years
The first impression of the new logo makes me wonder why Ubuntu needed to change the logo, which was looking far better in terms of visual appeal.
today's leftovers
