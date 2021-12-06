Games: Stellaris: Overlord, Halftime Heroes, and Boatswain
Stellaris: Overlord expansion announced enabling you to expand your power | GamingOnLinux
Oh goodie, more ways to completely mess with the whole galaxy. Stellaris: Overlord has been announced as the next full proper expansion for the popular grand-strategy game from Paradox.
Overlord will grant you access to new features centred around more intricate management of intergalactic empires, from specialized vassals to powerful new megastructures. Sounds like it gives you more tools to become some sort of evil empire, although not just that as you will be able to help out other systems you control too. With their changes it also means if you become a vassal it's not a delayed game over, with new options to play through.
Halftime Heroes is basically a 3D Vampire Survivors | GamingOnLinux
Oh no, not again, not another game to hook me in and steal away my free time. Halftime Heroes is out in Early Access. Note: personal purchase.
Here's the thing about it, Halftime Heroes is clearly a shameless attempt to jump on the hype-train created by the very popular Vampire Survivors. However, Vampire Survivors was not the first wave-based survival game and certainly won't be the last but it has helped to push their popularity up with a very clear design — and that is exactly what Halftime Heroes has copied and put into 3D.
Boatswain, your Stream Deck app for Linux – Georges Stavracas
That’s right: rich and engaging Stream Deck integration on Linux.
Boatswain is a new app I’ve been working on for the past month that allows controlling Stream Deck devices. It can assign icons and actions to buttons, and perform them. Boatswain is on track for it’s first stable release soon.
FreeBSD 13.1-BETA2 Now Available
The second BETA build of the 13.1-RELEASE release cycle is now available. Installation images are available for: o 13.1-BETA2 amd64 GENERIC o 13.1-BETA2 i386 GENERIC o 13.1-BETA2 powerpc GENERIC o 13.1-BETA2 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 13.1-BETA2 powerpcspe MPC85XXSPE o 13.1-BETA2 armv6 RPI-B o 13.1-BETA2 armv7 GENERICSD o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 GENERIC o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 RPI o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 PINE64 o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 PINE64-LTS o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 PINEBOOK o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 ROCK64 o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 ROCKPRO64 Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system. Installer images and memory stick images are available here: https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/13.1/ The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail. If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list. If you would like to use Git to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "releng/13.1" branch. A summary of changes since 13.1-BETA1 includes: o OpenZFS has been updated to version 2.1.3. o Fixes to buf_alloc() and __sfvwrite(). o Support for obtaining early entropy from UEFI has been added. o OpenSSL has been updated to prevent a consistent loop under certain circumstances. [FreeBSD-SA-22:03.openssl] o Updates to fsck(8) and fsck_ffs(8) to ensure the correct exit code is returned for missing devices. o A race condition in if_epair(4) on multi-core systems has been addressed. A list of changes since 13.0-RELEASE is available in the releng/13.1 release notes: https://www.freebsd.org/releases/13.1R/relnotes/ Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be updated on an ongoing basis as the 13.1-RELEASE cycle progresses.Also: Controlling Resource Limits with rctl in FreeBSD
Linux Candy: Emote - modern popup emoji picker
The internet has rapidly transformed the way we communicate. Since body language and verbal tone are not conveyed in text messages or e-mails, we’ve developed alternate ways to convey nuanced meaning. The most prominent change to our online style has been the addition of two new-age hieroglyphic languages: emoticons and emoji. Emoji originated from the smiley, which first evolved into emoticons, followed by emoji and stickers in recent years. Smiley first appeared in the 1960s and is regarded as the first expression symbols. Smiley is a yellow face with two dots for eyes and a wide grin which is printed on buttons, brooches, and t-shirts.
Ubuntu revamp its logo after 12 years
The first impression of the new logo makes me wonder why Ubuntu needed to change the logo, which was looking far better in terms of visual appeal.
today's leftovers
