today's howtos
10+ Basic Cat Command Examples In Linux [2022] | Itsubuntu.com
cat command is used for various file management tasks like creating single or multiple files, viewing the content of a file, concatenating files, and redirecting output in terminal or files.
How to Install Pop!_OS on Raspberry Pi
Ever desired a standalone operating system for your Raspberry Pi device with a clean desktop environment and an elegant graphical user-interface? Then you should try Pop! OS for your Raspberry Pi device. It’s an open source Linux distribution with a variety of features including stunning graphics, incredible gaming experience and an interactive learning environment for all the techs out there.
It’s ideal fit for your Raspberry Pi device because of its fast and lightweight performance which do not damage your device CPU resources. The installation of Pop!_OS is not complicated and it will require only a few minutes to make itself ready on your Raspberry Pi device. This tutorial is introduced to provide you with the easiest method to install Pop!_OS on Raspberry Pi and if you want it for your device then you should look at the below guidelines.
How to Install Scrapy on Raspberry Pi
When it comes to technical SEO, it might be hard to understand how your website works, and proper knowledge is required on how someone can improve their website by bringing a larger audience to it. In such cases, web crawlers will play an important role in optimizing the traffic.
A web crawler, sometimes known as a web spider is a bot that searches the content on the Internet. To find the information, it crawls through several websites and search engines. It begins the search with a list of recognized websites and then crawls these sites first. Crawlers are typically used by search engines to index websites and then deliver relevant web pages based on keywords and phrases.
There are numerous web crawlers available, but you should choose the one that works best for your Raspberry Pi device. Scrapy is an excellent choice in this regard, as it is a fast, simple, and open source web crawling framework designed specifically for web scraping. Because of its Python-based foundation, it provides extensible support for a wide range of operating systems, including Linux, Windows, and MAC.
Install a complete WordPress host in a Raspberry Pi
Creting a personal blog can give a lot of satisfaction for all, but not all the times you can have enough money to afford the very first costs. With a WordPress on Raspberry PI you can start with the cost of a cheap boar
When I received my first Raspberry PI Model A+, I was excited to test it by building up my home-made new WordPress host on it. And peppe8o.com started its very first days from an RPI hosting at home.
Install Ghost CMS on Ubuntu 20.04
Today we will show you how to install Ghost CMS on Ubuntu 20.04 which is one of the best positioned rivals of WordPress. Let’s go for it.
Ghost is a NodeJS-based CMS for creating blog oriented websites. While this means that it doesn’t have all the features of WordPress, it does make it very fast and simple to use. This makes it ideal for projects where we expect a lot of traffic or personal blogs.
Being based on NodeJS means that we have to install it on a server along with nginx for access. For data management, we have MariaDB. So, we are talking about very popular and well-known programs.
How to Configure Two-Factor Authentication Raspberry Pi
A lot of hustle and bustle is going around concerning the security of the Raspberry Pi device which is compromised when enabling the SSH feature on the device. Because, anyone can access your device from a remote location using your IP address and this will create a serious security risk for all the Raspberry Pi users out there. Each one of you requires a permanent solution to cope with this issue and a Two-Factor Authentication system will be a perfect option for your device as it will add extra security protection and prevent other users from accessing your device without your permission. The authentication system will function on your mobile device and it can be done through QR code or using a strong password. Well, if you are looking for help on how to make it happen, then you should follow this tutorial.
How to Fix Avrdude Stk500 Recv Programmer Is Not Responding Error
When programming the microcontroller using the Arduino one can come across a number of errors especially when compiling and uploading the code to the Arduino board. The compiling errors mostly include syntax errors whereas errors during uploading of the program mainly include the connectivity issues of the Arduino board with the computer to which it is connected. The compiler errors are mostly highlighted by the Arduino IDE and are easy to resolve but the errors that occur at the time of uploading the code to the Arduino board are difficult to resolve. So we have discussed the error that is encountered by the users when uploading the code to the microcontroller.
Ping Command not found on Ubuntu Linux
Does your system face an issue finding the ping command? Don’t worry; we have your issue resolved!
In the modern era of computers, we are connected across multiple devices via various networks. These networks help establish connections across our devices like handhelds, desktop computers, watches, and many more. We can effortlessly send considerable chunks of data from one point to another across the globe using these services.
This has all become possible due to computer communication using various networks. However, sometimes our computer may not be able to reach the desired network, resulting in a discontinuity in connection from a network. This is where the ping command comes in.
How to Setup Cayenne on Raspberry Pi
There are lot of benefits to offer for the Raspberry Pi users unless they are well aware of what they are going to do next. In terms of building IoT projects on Raspberry Pi devices, you are obviously thinking of exploring different ways to create the projects and there you certainly need a platform which will ease your efforts. If you have massive quantity of sensor devices, actuators or other internet connected devices which you want to control from your Raspberry Pi device then you should need the services of Cayenne.
The Cayenne is a mobile app and web platform that enable the users to step into the world of IoT projects. Once you have managed to set it up for your Raspberry Pi device, you can then be able to create numerous IoT projects offered in the Cayenne menu. It provides you the centralized environment to control your IoT devices on your fingertip with a single touch and go.
How to Integrate ONLYOFFICE Docs with Jitsi on Ubuntu
Nowadays most Linux users have to switch between multiple applications all the time to get various tasks done. A web browser, an office suite, a PDF reader, a multimedia player, a video conferencing tool, a file manager, an image editor, and an email client are the minimum set of applications for everyday work. In some cases, you might need even more programs for more specific purposes.
Switching between endless application programs to open the one you need can be very irritating sometimes. Just imagine being able to do a couple of different things using the interface of one solution. For example, editing a document and having a video call at once in the same window. This sounds enticing, doesn’t it?
In this article, you will learn how to enable video conferencing and document editing on Ubuntu by integrating ONLYOFFICE Docs, an open-source office suite, and Jitsi, an open-source app for video and audio calls.
Upgrading Homelab Kubernetes Cluster from 1.22 to 1.23
Calico 3.22 has been released with support for Kubernetes 1.23.
How to use KGraphEditor on Linux
Graphs are a great way for visualizing, interpreting, and understanding data that would otherwise seem like a random group of numbers with no relation whatsoever. They allow you to find correlations between variables, predict values for unknown quantities, and present data in an easy-to-understand manner.
If you’re someone working in any STEM field, chances are you encounter these graphs almost daily. Advancements in the field of programming have allowed us to implement these graphs in the form of sophisticated data structures.
One of the most widely used graph description languages is DOT. DOT allows you to show relationships between different variables/objects easily to interpret.
Essentially, you would require a file viewer and editor to work with these .dot files. Fortunately, we have just the application for you.
FreeBSD 13.1-BETA2 Now Available
The second BETA build of the 13.1-RELEASE release cycle is now available. Installation images are available for: o 13.1-BETA2 amd64 GENERIC o 13.1-BETA2 i386 GENERIC o 13.1-BETA2 powerpc GENERIC o 13.1-BETA2 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 13.1-BETA2 powerpcspe MPC85XXSPE o 13.1-BETA2 armv6 RPI-B o 13.1-BETA2 armv7 GENERICSD o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 GENERIC o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 RPI o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 PINE64 o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 PINE64-LTS o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 PINEBOOK o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 ROCK64 o 13.1-BETA2 aarch64 ROCKPRO64 Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system. Installer images and memory stick images are available here: https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/13.1/ The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail. If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list. If you would like to use Git to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "releng/13.1" branch. A summary of changes since 13.1-BETA1 includes: o OpenZFS has been updated to version 2.1.3. o Fixes to buf_alloc() and __sfvwrite(). o Support for obtaining early entropy from UEFI has been added. o OpenSSL has been updated to prevent a consistent loop under certain circumstances. [FreeBSD-SA-22:03.openssl] o Updates to fsck(8) and fsck_ffs(8) to ensure the correct exit code is returned for missing devices. o A race condition in if_epair(4) on multi-core systems has been addressed. A list of changes since 13.0-RELEASE is available in the releng/13.1 release notes: https://www.freebsd.org/releases/13.1R/relnotes/ Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be updated on an ongoing basis as the 13.1-RELEASE cycle progresses.Also: Controlling Resource Limits with rctl in FreeBSD
Linux Candy: Emote - modern popup emoji picker
The internet has rapidly transformed the way we communicate. Since body language and verbal tone are not conveyed in text messages or e-mails, we’ve developed alternate ways to convey nuanced meaning. The most prominent change to our online style has been the addition of two new-age hieroglyphic languages: emoticons and emoji. Emoji originated from the smiley, which first evolved into emoticons, followed by emoji and stickers in recent years. Smiley first appeared in the 1960s and is regarded as the first expression symbols. Smiley is a yellow face with two dots for eyes and a wide grin which is printed on buttons, brooches, and t-shirts.
Ubuntu revamp its logo after 12 years
The first impression of the new logo makes me wonder why Ubuntu needed to change the logo, which was looking far better in terms of visual appeal.
