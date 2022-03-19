Proprietary Software, Openwashing, and Microsoft Monopoly Abuse
Emotet Malware Sending Emails Disguised as IRS [Ed: Microsoft Windows TCO]
Emotet is malware that infects computers by hiding in malicious emails. The malware is hidden in Microsoft Word and Excel files.
Nextcloud gains Rocket.chat support to further elevate the platform into business heights
Now, here’s the caveat. This integration is very much in the early stages of development. I’ve kicked the tires and found it to be far from ready for production environments. In fact, I’ve been unable to get the Nextcloud Rocket.chat app to connect to my in-house Rocket.chat server (which I can connect to with the Rocket.chat desktop app–so I know the server is working properly).
Supreme Court orders re-vote after iVote crash in NSW local government elections
In delivering his judgement on Thursday afternoon, Justice Robert Beech-Jones declared the results in the three council areas void.
"The primary consideration is the interest of the electorate," Justice Beech-Jones said.
"The cost, stress and inconvenience to the elected cannot be elevated above the electorates' interest in having a council elected in accordance with the Local Government Act."
Three NSW council election results scrapped due to digital voting issues
The New South Wales Electoral Commission (NSWEC) applied to the Supreme Court for the results in three councils – Kempsey, Singleton and Shellharbour Ward A – to be scrapped due to this issue, and a judge agreed to void the votes on Thursday.
False advertising to call software open source when it's not, says court
The Graph Foundation agreed [PDF] it would no longer claim specific versions of ONgDB, its Neo4j Enterprise Edition fork, are a "100 percent free and open source version" of Neo4J EE. And last month, two other companies challenged by Neo4j – PureThink and iGov – were also required by a court ruling to make similar concessions.
Pro-Ukraine ‘Protestware’ Pushes Antiwar Ads, Geo-Targeted Malware
Researchers are tracking a number of open-source “protestware” projects on GitHub that have recently altered their code to display “Stand with Ukraine” messages for users, or basic facts about the carnage in Ukraine. The group also is tracking several code packages that were recently modified to erase files on computers that appear to be coming from Russian or Belarusian Internet addresses.
Microsoft faces EU antitrust complaint about its cloud computing business | Reuters
U.S. tech giant Microsoft (MSFT.O) is facing an antitrust complaint filed by three European rivals in the booming cloud computing business, one the plaintiffs said on Thursday.
The complaint, filed with the European Union's competition watchdog months ago, alleges that Microsoft's contractual and business practices make it costly and difficult for users of its cloud computing services to opt for those of a competitor, a source close to the matter said.
French cloud computing services provider OVHcloud (OVH.PA) confirmed in a statement that it had joined the complaint against Microsoft. A spokesperson for the company declined to give the names of the two other European plaintiffs.
SUSE/OpenSUSE Leftovers
Jasem's Ekosphere: KStars v3.5.8 Released
KStars v3.5.8 is released on 2022.03.19 for MacOS, Linux, and Windows. This is a mostly bugfix release with a couple of exciting new features.
4 CLI based Linux Performance Monitoring Tools: top, htop, ps and vmstat
Linux is a very stable operating system with strong security features. On several occasions, we may need to observe the performance of our system, maybe because of some technical glitch or as a part of a routine health checkup. Performance measurement gives us a quick insight into how our system is doing, e.g. performance logs can tell us what processes are running, how much memory is in use, how much CPU is being used etc. This information also helps us in making decisions related to effective resource planning, debugging system issues etc. Most Linux distros provide command-line tools and graphical ones to accomplish this task. Some of these come pre-shipped with the OS and some may need to be installed. These tools are classified as either real-time monitoring tools or log-based tools.
Security: Patches, New RNG, and More
