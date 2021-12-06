Programming Leftovers
How to beautify your Java applications | Opensource.com
I love that Java lets me write applications on one platform and run them on other platforms. You don't have to mess around with platform-specific SDKs, using a different library for that one platform, or inserting little code hacks to make that other platform behave. To me, that's how easy all modern programming ought to be. There's great infrastructure around Java, too, like the Maven build system and SDKMan.
But there's one thing about Java I don't love: the look and feel of its default GUI toolkit, called Swing. While some people feel there's a charming nostalgia to Swing, for the modern computerist, it can look a little dated.
File Handling in Java
Java is ruling the programming world because of its extraordinary features, and extensive support for different functionalities such as databases, file handling, sockets, etc. If we talk about File Handling, it is considered as one of the most significant parts of any application because it allows us to create, modify, read, and remove any file.
How to Create/Write a File in Java?
Java provides a predefined class named “File” which can be found in the java.io package. The File class assists us in working with the files as it provides a wide range of methods such as mkdir(), getName(), and many more. If we talk about file creation and writing to the file, the createNewFile(), and write() methods of the File and FileWriter classes can be used respectively.
How to delete a file in Java
Java provides a File class that contains an extensive number of built-in file handling methods such as createNewFile(), mkdir(), getAbsolutePath() and so on. Each method performs some specific functionality, for example createNewFile() creates a new empty file, mkdir() creates a directory, etc. If we talk about the file deletion, the File class provides the delete() method that can be used either to delete a file or to remove an empty folder.
How to Use Enums in Rust
Enumerations or enums allow us to define a type and select a value from a list of possible variants within the list.
In this article, we will explore how to work with enums in the Rust programming language.
Enrico Zini: Context-dependent logger in Python
PHP version 8.0.17 and 8.1.4 - Remi's RPM repository - Blog
RPMs of PHP version 8.1.4 are available in remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 34 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...) and in remi-php81 repository for EL 7.
RPMs of PHP version 8.0.17 are available in remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 34 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...) and in remi-php80 repository for EL 7.
Node.js community update | Red Hat Developer
The Red Hat Node.js team dedicates a lot of time to working in the Node.js community and contributing upstream. This is a quick update on some of the interesting things going on in the project as we start 2022.
Qt 6 QML Book Updates
The Qt 6 QML Book is about QML and related topics such as how to integrate languages such as C++ and Python to QML, the Qt for MCUs offering, and more. It has been a few months since the last update, so we're going to talk about what happened since the last time around. If you want to go ahead and start reading immediately, you can find the free online book here.
Postgres update multiple columns
Postgresql provides a facility for the user to update the already present data by using an update command. This command is used to update single and multiple columns in a single command. This article will contain some examples to elaborate on the working of an UPDATE statement for single or multiple columns.
Latex Right Arrow
Directions are indicated by arrow characters, which are globally recognized. Using upward-pointing arrows to show an expansion in a specific number and downward-pointing arrows to represent a drop is common. Because we don’t have Arrow Characters on our keyboard, we have to encode arrows in Latex Script.
One of those arrows is the “right” arrow. Therefore, we have decided to cover the Latex examples to create right-directional arrows. Let’s start your terminal with Ubuntu’s shortcut “Ctrl+Alt+t”. After opening Ubuntu’s terminal application, try to update your system with the “apt” package within the “update” instruction.
How to Use min() Function in MATLAB
The following article explains how to use the min() function in MATLAB® to obtain the minimum element of an array and its main characteristics. The different ways of using the options that this function offers for the treatment of data in two-dimensional arrays will also be detailed. This topic includes practical examples and images to help you understand how the min() function works in MATLAB.
Memcmp in C
Memory is the very main part of any program when you have a larger amount of code on your tool. Same like that, the C language comes in very handy to compare the memory size of more than 1 variable in the code. It comes up with the “memcmp” function to perform this single task i.e., compare the memory size of two variables, strings.
It will check whether the initial “n” characters of the variable indicated as the first string are fewer than, equivalent to, or larger than the initial “n” characters of the other variable i.e., string. The memcmp method returns a negative, zero, or a positive integer in the C Language. This article has been utilized to understand the memcmp() function of C in the code. Thus, let’s get started with the terminal.
sq JSON: first sketch
Would you like to use Sequoia sq from your script? We’d like your feedback.
I’m sketching what the JSON output of sq might look like. We in the Sequoia project would like to make sure the JSON serves you well and is convenient for your code to consume. This blog post outlines the principles of how JSON output is meant to work, and has a concrete example of what it’s meant to look like. Your feedback would very much be appreciated.
SUSE/OpenSUSE Leftovers
Jasem's Ekosphere: KStars v3.5.8 Released
KStars v3.5.8 is released on 2022.03.19 for MacOS, Linux, and Windows. This is a mostly bugfix release with a couple of exciting new features.
4 CLI based Linux Performance Monitoring Tools: top, htop, ps and vmstat
Linux is a very stable operating system with strong security features. On several occasions, we may need to observe the performance of our system, maybe because of some technical glitch or as a part of a routine health checkup. Performance measurement gives us a quick insight into how our system is doing, e.g. performance logs can tell us what processes are running, how much memory is in use, how much CPU is being used etc. This information also helps us in making decisions related to effective resource planning, debugging system issues etc. Most Linux distros provide command-line tools and graphical ones to accomplish this task. Some of these come pre-shipped with the OS and some may need to be installed. These tools are classified as either real-time monitoring tools or log-based tools.
Security: Patches, New RNG, and More
