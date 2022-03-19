Internet/Web: TinyCP, Firefox, and Tor
-
How to Use TinyCP?
If you use Linux, you might be familiar with some control panel applications. Such applications provide an interface through which you can manage your system. Like any other built-in control panel, there are various settings and configurations that you can control using these applications.
TinyCP is one of the control panel applications available to you. It is a lightweight web-based control panel that can be used to perform multiple administrative functions. With TinyCP, you can manage the software packages on your system, run various web applications, set up file sharing servers, manage emails, databases, and much more.
Currently, TinyCP is available for Ubuntu and Debian users only. If you use either of these and wonder how to set up and use TinyCP as your primary system control panel, you have come to the right place as we will explain everything from installing to performing some basic functions TinyCP.
-
Mozilla Addons Blog: A new API for submitting and updating add-ons
The addons.mozilla.org (AMO) external API has offered add-on developers the ability to submit new add-on versions for signing for a number of years, in addition to being available to get data about published add-ons directly or internally inside Firefox.
-
Tor in the News, 2021
For the past few years, we’ve shared a post in early February summarizing the news and coverage related to Tor that was published during the previous year. This year, we’re a bit late, and we apologize, but there’s a good reason— we have been busy making sure censored people have access to Tor and teaching others how to help censored users by installing the Snowflake web extension.
In 2021, we announced three new Tor Board Members: Alissa Cooper, Desigan Chinniah, and Kendra Albert. We shared our plans to build a ‘VPN like’ service to help mobile users connect their apps through Tor, starting with Android, at our 2021 State of the Onion. And at the end of the year, we presented at CCC, where we shared about the Network Health team’s work to make our network safer. We also spoke about the importance of Snowflake in the ‘arms race’ against censorship and the new censorship user experience features we will launch this year.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 526 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
SUSE/OpenSUSE Leftovers
Jasem's Ekosphere: KStars v3.5.8 Released
KStars v3.5.8 is released on 2022.03.19 for MacOS, Linux, and Windows. This is a mostly bugfix release with a couple of exciting new features.
4 CLI based Linux Performance Monitoring Tools: top, htop, ps and vmstat
Linux is a very stable operating system with strong security features. On several occasions, we may need to observe the performance of our system, maybe because of some technical glitch or as a part of a routine health checkup. Performance measurement gives us a quick insight into how our system is doing, e.g. performance logs can tell us what processes are running, how much memory is in use, how much CPU is being used etc. This information also helps us in making decisions related to effective resource planning, debugging system issues etc. Most Linux distros provide command-line tools and graphical ones to accomplish this task. Some of these come pre-shipped with the OS and some may need to be installed. These tools are classified as either real-time monitoring tools or log-based tools.
Security: Patches, New RNG, and More
Recent comments
1 hour 20 min ago
1 hour 22 min ago
1 hour 26 min ago
1 hour 47 min ago
1 hour 50 min ago
2 hours 4 min ago
2 hours 7 min ago
4 hours 25 min ago
4 hours 27 min ago
5 hours 33 min ago