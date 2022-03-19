SUSE/OpenSUSE Leftovers
-
Why Nvidia Should Acquire SUSE [Ed: Truly bizarre idea from an IBM-funded shill, Timothy Prickett Morgan]
Here we are, on the Friday before the flagship GPU Technology Conference hosted by Nvidia is set to kick off. And we are without a doubt excited in anticipation of what we conjecture will be a deluge of compute and networking hardware and puzzling over what this Omniverse really means (like many of you).
But for some reason, out thoughts keep coming back to software, and how Nvidia is building out an increasingly complete and ornate set of systems software to run HPC, AI, data analytics, visualization, and now world-simulating applications.
-
Another week filled with 7 snapshots, and this despite of one snapshot being discarded. We have published 0310, 0311, 0312, 0313, 0314, 0316, and 0317 (0315 was skipped due to some elevated risk of braking systems with a dracut update; maintainers are looking into this)
Jasem's Ekosphere: KStars v3.5.8 Released
KStars v3.5.8 is released on 2022.03.19 for MacOS, Linux, and Windows. This is a mostly bugfix release with a couple of exciting new features.
4 CLI based Linux Performance Monitoring Tools: top, htop, ps and vmstat
Linux is a very stable operating system with strong security features. On several occasions, we may need to observe the performance of our system, maybe because of some technical glitch or as a part of a routine health checkup. Performance measurement gives us a quick insight into how our system is doing, e.g. performance logs can tell us what processes are running, how much memory is in use, how much CPU is being used etc. This information also helps us in making decisions related to effective resource planning, debugging system issues etc. Most Linux distros provide command-line tools and graphical ones to accomplish this task. Some of these come pre-shipped with the OS and some may need to be installed. These tools are classified as either real-time monitoring tools or log-based tools.
Security: Patches, New RNG, and More
-
Security updates have been issued by Debian (python-treq), Fedora (openvpn, pesign, rust-regex, and thunderbird), Oracle (expat), Red Hat (kpatch-patch-4_18_0-147_58_1), Slackware (bind and openssl), SUSE (python-lxml), and Ubuntu (apache2).
-
Jason Donenfeld has published a lengthy look at the changes to the Linux random-number generator (RNG) for Linux 5.17 and the upcoming 5.18 kernel. It covers his efforts "to modernize both the code and the cryptography used" and also peers into the future for changes that may be coming.
-
The random number generator has undergone a few important changes for Linux 5.17 and 5.18, in an attempt to modernize both the code and the cryptography used. The smaller part of these will be released with 5.17 on Sunday, while the larger part will be merged into 5.18 on Monday, which should receive its first release candidate in a few weeks and a release in a few months.
As I wrote to Linus in the 5.18-rc1 pull request yesterday, the goal has been to shore up the RNG’s existing design with as much incremental rigor as possible, without, for now, changing anything fundamental to how the RNG behaves. It still counts entropy bits and has the same set of entropy sources as before. But, the underlying algorithms that turn those entropy sources into cryptographically secure random numbers have been overhauled. This is very much an incremental approach toward modernization. There’s a wide array of things that can be tackled in the RNG, but for the first steps, accomplished in 5.17 and 5.18, the focus has been on evolutionarily improving the existing RNG design.
-
CRI-O has released a security update addressing a critical vulnerability—CVE-2022-0811—in CRI-O 1.19. A local attacker could exploit this vulnerability to take control of an affected Kubernetes environment as well as other software or platforms that use CRI-O runtime containers.
-
Up next is the announcement of another Linux Kernel vulnerability, CVE-2022-25636, this one an out-of-bounds write in the Linux firewall code. If you’re suddenly having heart palpitations at the thought of Remote Code Execution, try to relax. This flaw is serious, but just like DirtyPipe we covered last week, it’s entirely limited to a local user account that can run shell commands. A pair of tricks allows any user the ability to trigger the flaw with any hardware, meaning that it’s a straightforward elevation of privileges.
Recent comments
1 hour 20 min ago
1 hour 22 min ago
1 hour 26 min ago
1 hour 47 min ago
1 hour 50 min ago
2 hours 4 min ago
2 hours 7 min ago
4 hours 25 min ago
4 hours 27 min ago
5 hours 33 min ago