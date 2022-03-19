Games: System76, Stadia, and Steam
The Kudu Laptop: What System76 Does Best - Boiling Steam
System76 had unveiled their new Kudu laptop earlier in February. I was fortunate enough to be able to get a review unit (albeit it’s not new; it’s refurbished. I didn’t get any stickers!). Featuring a Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and a RTX 3060, I’m once again a spoiled gamer for just a few weeks. It’s fairly similar to the Tuxedo Stellaris I had reviewed several months ago, with the same processor, same RAM capacity, same storage, but a few classes behind on the RTX family. Here’s my thoughts on the device.
Google Confirmed Steam is Coming to ChromeOS. Finally!
We have been covering this topic for a long time, and Google has finally admitted that Steam is on its way to ChromeOS. Short of an actual release, it’s a confirmation, validating one of our predictions for 2021, albeit a little late. It all happened during the Google for Games Developer Summit, shown in one of the slides without too much of specific comments about it...
Home Wind is a free minimalist, relaxing and cozy city builder | GamingOnLinux
Home Wind released into Early Access recently as a free city-builder, although not really like many others as it takes a much more relaxed approach. Tested on Linux with Proton 7, it works perfectly.
It actually reminds me of ISLANDERS, in fact the basic mechanics are very close, with you placing down buildings trying to build up a score by what they're near. Not particularly challenging but that's the point. Home Wind wants you to slow down, make a cuppa and build up some points as you stare at its lovely hand-painted styled artwork and I'm all for it.
Boatswain is a new Stream Deck compatible app for Linux | GamingOnLinux
While Elgato continue to ignore the Linux market, developers from around the community end up creating applications to fill the gap. Now there's Boatswain, which allows Linux users to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.
It's not the first of its kind, with streamdeck_ui also being an option (I covered it back in 2019) that is still being updated. More options are good though! Why make a new one anyway? In a blog post, the developer mentioned they "did not find these apps adequate to my usage".
SUSE/OpenSUSE Leftovers
Jasem's Ekosphere: KStars v3.5.8 Released
KStars v3.5.8 is released on 2022.03.19 for MacOS, Linux, and Windows. This is a mostly bugfix release with a couple of exciting new features.
4 CLI based Linux Performance Monitoring Tools: top, htop, ps and vmstat
Linux is a very stable operating system with strong security features. On several occasions, we may need to observe the performance of our system, maybe because of some technical glitch or as a part of a routine health checkup. Performance measurement gives us a quick insight into how our system is doing, e.g. performance logs can tell us what processes are running, how much memory is in use, how much CPU is being used etc. This information also helps us in making decisions related to effective resource planning, debugging system issues etc. Most Linux distros provide command-line tools and graphical ones to accomplish this task. Some of these come pre-shipped with the OS and some may need to be installed. These tools are classified as either real-time monitoring tools or log-based tools.
Security: Patches, New RNG, and More
