today's howtos
How to install Zammad Community in ubuntu 20.04
Zammad is a web-based, open source user support/ticketing solution. It is an open source web based helpdesk and customer support system build to help you manage customer communications via several channels like twitter, telephone, chat, facebook, and e-mails. The Zammad helpdesk software is released under GNU AGPLv3 license. With its REST API, you can link other programs easily and get real-time information on all your channels and operations.
Zammad is developed in the programming languages Ruby and JavaScript. The name Zammad comes from the Bavarian dialect and means “together”.
How to Secure Nginx with Letsencrypt on Ubuntu 20.04
Let’s Encrypt is a certificate authority (CA) that provides free certificates for Transport Layer Security (TLS) encryption. It simplifies the process of creation, validation, signing, installation, and renewal of certificates by providing a software client—Certbot.
It was developed by the Internet Security Research Group (ISRG) and trusted by all major browsers. It is used to automate the process of certificate creation, validation, signing, implementation, and renewal of certificates for secure websites.
The certificate is valid for only 90 days, so you will need to renew it manually or or set up the auto renewal system,
Let’s encrypt supports automated certification issuance for Apache, Nginx, Plex, and HAproxy. We will cover nginx in this guide.
How to Install OpenCart on Ubuntu – OSNote
OpenCart is a free shopping cart system and is one of the most popular open-source carts. It is a complete website solution that provides not only an ecommerce platform, but also an administration system to control your online store, and secure it against hackers
OpenCart includes all the features you would expect from a high-quality ecommerce system, including order management, real-time stock updates, full SEO support, shopping cart functionality – plus many others. OpenCart is backed by an enthusiastic team of developers who are always working on new bug fixes and solutions to keep the cart up-to-date with current technologies.
OpenCart online shopping cart system built upon Adobe’s ColdFusion framework, featuring a multitude of additional features over other carts such as: advanced product search engine; customizable templates; customer loyalty programs, and a whole lot more!
OpenCart makes it easy to get your site up and running within a few minutes – whether you are new to e-commerce or not. It’s also one of the most comprehensive solutions on the market today and has an excellent reputation.
How to Install LibreNMS on Debian 11 Bullseye - Linux Shout
Tutorial to learn the steps and commands for installing LibreNMS on Debian 11 Bullseye or Debian 10 Buster Linux using command terminal to monitor network devices.
The monitoring of network environments is becoming more and more demanding as the complexity increases. Powerful systems such as LibreNMS usually provide a solid basic functionality, but they are often overwhelmed with special tasks such as monitoring or backing up configurations. LibreNMS has long integrated RANCID (Really Awesome New Cisco Config Differ), which specializes in monitoring Cisco router configurations. Using a simple router table with the login data stored there, the tool gains access to the configuration settings and can inform the administrator of any changes by e-mail.
LibreNMS is an open-source network monitoring system that can also graphically process the determined network data. In addition, the tool has a warning system that can also be used together with other tools. LibreNMS can be controlled with apps via Android and iPhone.
Easy way to recover deleted files in Ubuntu with PhotoRec
PhotoRec is an open-source software utility to recover lost or deleted media files like photos, videos, documents, etc from CD-ROMs, Hard disks, and digital camera memory. PhotoRec is associated with TestDisk. The TestDisk is used to recover deleted partitions and make non-bootable disks bootable again and photoRec recovers deleted media files or document files. It supports and can recover more than 480 file extensions.
When you accidentally deleted the file you better not add more media or document files to that memory or hard drive as you might overwrite your lost data. In this article, we will install and use PhotoRec to recover deleted files in ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
A Simple way to install FastPanel in Ubuntu Linux
Fastpanel is a web-hosting control panel. It provides web-based intuitive, point-and-click interfaces for common tasks such as transferring files, installing applications, updating PHP versions, and creating email accounts.
Fastpanel is written in PHP5, uses the PEAR DB database layer, and includes over 100 database functions (including MySQL-specific functions such as “orelse” or “bcp”) as well as a large number of other useful functions (including file management, image conversion, HTTP authentication, and session handling). Fastpanel is compatible with all major web servers on Unix/Linux platforms: Apache 1.3+, Nginx 0.7+, and Lighttpd 1.5+.
Have you ever wanted to install FastPanel on Ubuntu? Have you been scared to try it because you thought it would be a huge pain to get started? We’ve done all the hard work for you. Read this guide, then follow along, step by step. In no time, FastPanel will be up and running on your Ubuntu server in minutes.
How to install Clear Linux 36010 - Invidious
In this video, I am going to show how to install Clear Linux 36010.
How To Install Vuze on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Vuze on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Vuze is the easiest to use and the best torrent download software on the internet. Vuze is written in Java and uses the Azureus Engine. It’s a cross-platform application available for Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS, and Android.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Vuze BitTorrent client on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How sysadmins can rethink study habits for training or certification | Enable Sysadmin
Starting a new training series? You may find the fast-paced sysadmin life changes how you learn and retain information.
Most of my recent IT career has been about fighting fires and being pulled into time-sensitive projects. I have strong analytical and troubleshooting skills, and I understand the basics of how my organization operates. I've learned through trial-by-fire, as I battle split-brain clusters and broken storage arrays. When I decided to start new a training series for my position, though, I worried that I might not know how to study effectively anymore.
I've been juggling about five classes and planning for two upcoming trips. Due to these interruptions, I found myself at a loss every time I went back to my classes. For me, repetition is key, so I am now on my third pass through my lesson plans. I've reworked every exercise and lab along the way. I am discovering that, as I get into each exercise, all my older knowledge comes back.
How to Change Hostname in RHEL 8 / CentOS 8
Hostname is the name or label of a computer or a network device. Computer or network device has it own IP address but it is very difficult for the humans to remember it that’s why hostname is set on computer and network devices. Hostname is a human readable string which one can easily remember.
How to Disable ‘su’ Access for Sudo Users
The su command is a special Linux command that allows you to run a command as another user and group. It also allows you to switch to the root account (if run without any arguments) or another specified user account.
All users by default are allowed to access the su command. But as a system administrator, you can disable su access for a user or group of users, using the sudoers file as explained below.
The sudoers file drives the sudo security policy plugin which determines a user’s sudo privileges. The sudo command allows users to run programs with the security privileges of another user (by default, as the root user).
How to Install Grafana Monitoring Software on Ubuntu 20.04 – VITUX
Grafana is a multi-platform open-source analytics and visualization platform to monitor computer systems. Grafana lets you create and share dashboards and has a thriving ecosystem of over 100 plugins for data collection, storage, visualization, and sharing.
In this article, we’re going to show you how to install Grafana on Ubuntu 20.04 so that you can get the most out of your data. So let’s get started with the setup!
How to install Zorin OS on a PC or Mac - Real Linux User
I hope you read all the previous Zorin OS tutorials so you already know how to create a bootable USB drive with Zorin OS and how to start and use the Zorin OS Live environment. Based on that experience it should be relatively easy to start the actual installation process and successfully install Zorin OS on your computer. The icon to start the installation process is already available and ready to use on the desktop of your Zorin OS live environment, or you can choose to install directly after you booted from the USB drive. So in this tutorial I will explain how to install Zorin OS on a PC or Mac.
SUSE/OpenSUSE Leftovers
Jasem's Ekosphere: KStars v3.5.8 Released
KStars v3.5.8 is released on 2022.03.19 for MacOS, Linux, and Windows. This is a mostly bugfix release with a couple of exciting new features.
4 CLI based Linux Performance Monitoring Tools: top, htop, ps and vmstat
Linux is a very stable operating system with strong security features. On several occasions, we may need to observe the performance of our system, maybe because of some technical glitch or as a part of a routine health checkup. Performance measurement gives us a quick insight into how our system is doing, e.g. performance logs can tell us what processes are running, how much memory is in use, how much CPU is being used etc. This information also helps us in making decisions related to effective resource planning, debugging system issues etc. Most Linux distros provide command-line tools and graphical ones to accomplish this task. Some of these come pre-shipped with the OS and some may need to be installed. These tools are classified as either real-time monitoring tools or log-based tools.
Security: Patches, New RNG, and More
