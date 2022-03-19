Devs of new filesystem try for Linux kernel again
The lead developer of the bcachefs filesystem is gunning to get it accepted into the Linux kernel… again.
The story of bcachefs is quite long-running, and this isn't the first time – nor even the first time this year the project has attempted this. The filesystem has been around for a while; The Reg first reported on it in 2015. But it looks like it's getting closer to its goal.
Filesystems are serious stuff, and getting them right takes time. As of November 2021, bcachefs gained snapshot support. With the latest update, the on-disk structures have changed. This means that when you mount a volume, the driver will update the format – so you can't go back. This is the sort of issue that would hinder integration into the mainline kernel.
Bcachefs grew out of the existing bcache module, which allows you to use a fast drive (probably an SSD) as a cache for a slower drive, such as a RAID volume. It's more complex than it sounds, which, as ever, shows up if it goes wrong.
SUSE/OpenSUSE Leftovers
Jasem's Ekosphere: KStars v3.5.8 Released
KStars v3.5.8 is released on 2022.03.19 for MacOS, Linux, and Windows. This is a mostly bugfix release with a couple of exciting new features.
4 CLI based Linux Performance Monitoring Tools: top, htop, ps and vmstat
Linux is a very stable operating system with strong security features. On several occasions, we may need to observe the performance of our system, maybe because of some technical glitch or as a part of a routine health checkup. Performance measurement gives us a quick insight into how our system is doing, e.g. performance logs can tell us what processes are running, how much memory is in use, how much CPU is being used etc. This information also helps us in making decisions related to effective resource planning, debugging system issues etc. Most Linux distros provide command-line tools and graphical ones to accomplish this task. Some of these come pre-shipped with the OS and some may need to be installed. These tools are classified as either real-time monitoring tools or log-based tools.
Security: Patches, New RNG, and More
