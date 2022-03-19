SUSE/OpenSUSE Leftovers
Why Nvidia Should Acquire SUSE [Ed: Truly bizarre idea from an IBM-funded shill, Timothy Prickett Morgan]
Here we are, on the Friday before the flagship GPU Technology Conference hosted by Nvidia is set to kick off. And we are without a doubt excited in anticipation of what we conjecture will be a deluge of compute and networking hardware and puzzling over what this Omniverse really means (like many of you).
But for some reason, out thoughts keep coming back to software, and how Nvidia is building out an increasingly complete and ornate set of systems software to run HPC, AI, data analytics, visualization, and now world-simulating applications.
openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2022/11 – Dominique a.k.a. DimStar (Dim*)
Another week filled with 7 snapshots, and this despite of one snapshot being discarded. We have published 0310, 0311, 0312, 0313, 0314, 0316, and 0317 (0315 was skipped due to some elevated risk of braking systems with a dracut update; maintainers are looking into this)
SUSE Reports Strong Revenue Growth In Q1 2022
Jasem's Ekosphere: KStars v3.5.8 Released
KStars v3.5.8 is released on 2022.03.19 for MacOS, Linux, and Windows. This is a mostly bugfix release with a couple of exciting new features.
4 CLI based Linux Performance Monitoring Tools: top, htop, ps and vmstat
Linux is a very stable operating system with strong security features. On several occasions, we may need to observe the performance of our system, maybe because of some technical glitch or as a part of a routine health checkup. Performance measurement gives us a quick insight into how our system is doing, e.g. performance logs can tell us what processes are running, how much memory is in use, how much CPU is being used etc. This information also helps us in making decisions related to effective resource planning, debugging system issues etc. Most Linux distros provide command-line tools and graphical ones to accomplish this task. Some of these come pre-shipped with the OS and some may need to be installed. These tools are classified as either real-time monitoring tools or log-based tools.
Security: Patches, New RNG, and More
