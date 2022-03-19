today's howtos
Install and Setup Teleport Access Plane on Linux - kifarunix.com
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install and setup Teleport access plane on Linux. According to the documentation page, Teleport is a Certificate Authority and an Access Plane for your infrastructure.
How to install Jamovi on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Jamovi on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
Generating a clouds.yaml file | Adam Young’s Web Log
How to Set Up Remote Logging on Linux Using rsyslog
Having a separate remote Linux server for storing logs has its benefits. Here's how you can set up a remote log aggregation server using rsyslog.
How To Install Squid Proxy on Debian 11
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Squid Proxy on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Squid is one of the most used proxy servers for controlling internet access from the local network and securing the network from illegitimate traffic and attacks. Squid also reduces bandwidth and improves response times by caching and reusing frequently-requested web pages. Squid has extensive access controls and makes a great server accelerator.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Squid Proxy on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
Ansible Lab Setup With Vagrant And Virtualbox In Linux - OSTechNix
Ansible is an automation platform used in the area of orchestration, configuration management, deployments, provisioning, etc. If you are a beginner who wants to learn ansible or someone planning to take ansible certification, then you need to have a home lab setup to practice ansible. Setting up a home lab manually is a time-consuming task. There are a couple of automated solutions like Docker, Vagrant, Cloud solutions that can be used to build the ansible lab. In this guide, we will learn an automated way to setup Ansible lab with Vagrant and VirtualBox in Linux.
Quickly add a new user to all groups the default user is in
SUSE/OpenSUSE Leftovers
Jasem's Ekosphere: KStars v3.5.8 Released
KStars v3.5.8 is released on 2022.03.19 for MacOS, Linux, and Windows. This is a mostly bugfix release with a couple of exciting new features.
4 CLI based Linux Performance Monitoring Tools: top, htop, ps and vmstat
Linux is a very stable operating system with strong security features. On several occasions, we may need to observe the performance of our system, maybe because of some technical glitch or as a part of a routine health checkup. Performance measurement gives us a quick insight into how our system is doing, e.g. performance logs can tell us what processes are running, how much memory is in use, how much CPU is being used etc. This information also helps us in making decisions related to effective resource planning, debugging system issues etc. Most Linux distros provide command-line tools and graphical ones to accomplish this task. Some of these come pre-shipped with the OS and some may need to be installed. These tools are classified as either real-time monitoring tools or log-based tools.
Security: Patches, New RNG, and More
