DebConf22, Debian Clojure Team Sprint, and Outreachy-/CI
DebConf22 registration and call for proposals are open! - Bits from Debian
Registration for DebConf22 is now open. The the 23rd edition of DebConf will take place from July 17th to 24th, 2022 at the Innovation and Training Park (ITP) in Prizren, Kosovo, and will be preceded by DebCamp, from July 10th to 16th.
Along with the registration, the DebConf content team announced the call for proposals. Deadline to submit a proposal to be considered in the main schedule is April 15th, 2022 23:59:59 UTC (Friday).
DebConf is an event open to everyone, no matter how you identify yourself or how others perceive you. We want to increase visibility of our diversity and work towards inclusion at Debian Project, drawing our attendees from people just starting their Debian journey, to seasoned Debian Developers or active contributors in different areas like packaging, translation, documentation, artwork, testing, specialized derivatives, user support and many other. In other words, all are welcome.
Louis-Philippe Véronneau: Debian Clojure Team Sprint --- May 13-14th 2022
I'm happy to announce the Debian Clojure Team will hold a remote sprint from May 13th to May 14th 2022.
The goal of this sprint is to improve various aspects of the Clojure ecosystem in Debian. As such, everyone is welcome to participate!
Outreachy-And it's a wrap!
Debci exist to make sure packages work currently after an update, How it does this is by testing all of the packages that have tests written in them to make sure it works and nothing is broken This project entails making improvements to the platform to make it easier to use and maintain.
SUSE/OpenSUSE Leftovers
Jasem's Ekosphere: KStars v3.5.8 Released
KStars v3.5.8 is released on 2022.03.19 for MacOS, Linux, and Windows. This is a mostly bugfix release with a couple of exciting new features.
4 CLI based Linux Performance Monitoring Tools: top, htop, ps and vmstat
Linux is a very stable operating system with strong security features. On several occasions, we may need to observe the performance of our system, maybe because of some technical glitch or as a part of a routine health checkup. Performance measurement gives us a quick insight into how our system is doing, e.g. performance logs can tell us what processes are running, how much memory is in use, how much CPU is being used etc. This information also helps us in making decisions related to effective resource planning, debugging system issues etc. Most Linux distros provide command-line tools and graphical ones to accomplish this task. Some of these come pre-shipped with the OS and some may need to be installed. These tools are classified as either real-time monitoring tools or log-based tools.
Security: Patches, New RNG, and More
