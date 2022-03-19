Server: AlmaLinux OS Foundation and Home Streaming Server
AMD and more join AlmaLinux OS Foundation • The Register
The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is pulling in new members from the world of mainframes, hosting and IT services to contribute to the project and deliver a community-supported Linux compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL).
The non-profit organization that oversees AlmaLinux said four new entrants had arrived, with AMD, BlackHOST, and KnownHost joining at the Silver Member level, and Sine Nomine Associates joining the Gold tier.
The foundation expects the contributions from these new members to help in bring AlmaLinux closer to full parity with RHEL.
AMD Now Backing AlmaLinux As This Increasingly Popular RHEL/CentOS Alternative
Home Streaming Server
I am making a DLNA Server to be able to stream audio, video and pictures within my house. This article will go over the details of what I have done for my system. I hope some of you can duplicate this if you need to, as well as comment on improving the server.
