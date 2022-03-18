GNOME: Libadwaita 1.1, Libhandy 1.6, and More
Libadwaita 1.1, Libhandy 1.6 – Just another blog
Libadwaita 1.1 and Libhandy 1.6 are now released to match the upcoming GNOME 42.
#35 Software Reviews · This Week in GNOME
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from March 11 to March 18.
Status update, 18/03/2022 – Sam Thursfield
This month has had a big focus on music! I just released a 4 track EP called Rust In Peace, which you can listen to on various popular music platforms and (better still) download it from Bandcamp.
The COVID19 pandemic is not over (I can name 5 folk who have been COVID+ just this week), but its effects on society are becoming less, to the point I could even do a launch gig for the EP in the amazing Café Arume in Santiago – my first real “gig” since 2018.
[..]
I am also hoping to travel to Italy next month to attend Linux App Summit 2022 in person, so, see you there? Talk submissions for LAS (online + face to face) are open until midnight tonight (18th March), so perhaps its not too late to submit a talk or lightning talk!
EasyOS Dunfell-series 3.4.3
EasyOS was created in 2017, derived from Quirky Linux, which in turn was derived from Puppy Linux in 2013. Easy is built in woofQ, which takes as input binary packages from any distribution, and uses them on top of the unique EasyOS infrastructure. Throughout 2020, the official release for x86_64 PCs was the Buster-series, built with Debian 10.x Buster DEBs. EasyOS has also been built with packages compiled from source, using a fork of OpenEmbedded (OE). Currently, the Dunfell release of OE has been used, to compile two sets of binary packages, for x86_64 and aarch64. The latter have been used to build EasyOS for the Raspberry Pi4, and first official release, 2.6.1, was in January 2021. Also: EasyOS version 3.4.3 released
The first Asahi Linux Alpha Release is here!
It’s been a long while since we updated the blog! Truth be told, we wanted to write a couple more progress reports, but there was always “one more thing”… So, instead, we decided to take the plunge and publish the first public alpha release of the Asahi Linux reference distribution! We’re really excited to finally take this step and start bringing Linux on Apple Silicon to everyone. This is only the beginning, and things will move even more quickly going forward! Keep in mind that this is still a very early, alpha release. It is intended for developers and power users; if you decide to install it, we hope you will be able to help us out by filing detailed bug reports and helping debug issues. That said, we welcome everyone to give it a try - just expect things to be a bit rough.
