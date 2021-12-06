Programming Leftovers
12 Best Git GUI Tools and Extensions for Developers and Programmers
If you’re a programmer or a software developer, or even more if you work in a field where you need to interact a lot with Git, there is no donut you’ve been looking for tools that can reduce the workload for you and can automate some of your repetitive tasks. Git is mostly used for storing software codes, revising the codes, distributing them to many clients. These tasks might sound easy to do, but in the real world, with a time limitation, you might need to be more efficient while handling Git. There are many authentic Git GUI tools and Git extensions for both Linux, Windows, and Mac that can genuinely reduce a huge amount of your load.
GitKraken is one of the oldest and most user-friendly GUI Git tools for both Linux, Mac, and Windows. It has the GIT integration for VS Code, Jira, and the desktop client. This tool provides you with 7 days of full pro features to explore the application before you make a full purchase. The commit node history of the GitKraken tool allows you to see the nodes, file trees in the Git directory. You can easily maintain the Git repository’s recent changes and track your files on the Git universe.
Coding in a war zone: A Ruby developer's life in Kharkiv • The Register
Victor Shepelev, known as @zverok on Twitter and GitHub, is a Ruby developer and software architect who lives in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Since Russia invaded his country on February 24, 2022, he's had more pressing concerns than writing code, such as keeping his family safe and helping his fellow citizens survive.
In a blog post on Tuesday, he wrote about his situation in the hope that public attention will encourage international political action to help Ukraine prevail.
Kharkiv (Ха́рків in Ukrainian) is the second largest city in Ukraine and home to about 1.4 million people, or about 2.6 million if you count the entire province (oblast), at least in peacetime. Therein, one can find the Derzhprom building and Freedom Square, Pokrovskyi Monastery, Dormition Cathedral, the Kharkiv Zoo, and numerous other landmarks now eclipsed by Ukraine's collective struggle to survive. For locals, the Kharkiv Metro has become a destination for its resilience against Russian bombs.
Access the Tesla API with Perl!
For several years, I spent much time writing code for the Raspberry Pi, including hardware level register C code so that we can use various Integrated Circuit chips and sensors with Perl.
A couple of years ago, I acquired much larger and much more expensive toy, an all-wheel drive, full auto-pilot Tesla Model-X SUV, so of course, I want to write Perl code to access and manipulate it.
In the ensuing two years, I developed several microcontroller-based devices for the car, including one that knows where the car is, and its battery charge and state, and dispslays this information via an LED light strip and an OLED screen inside of my garage, along with an audible alarm that sounds for 1/8th of a second every three seconds if the battery is below a certain threshold so I don't forget to plug the charger in.
EasyOS Dunfell-series 3.4.3
EasyOS was created in 2017, derived from Quirky Linux, which in turn was derived from Puppy Linux in 2013. Easy is built in woofQ, which takes as input binary packages from any distribution, and uses them on top of the unique EasyOS infrastructure. Throughout 2020, the official release for x86_64 PCs was the Buster-series, built with Debian 10.x Buster DEBs. EasyOS has also been built with packages compiled from source, using a fork of OpenEmbedded (OE). Currently, the Dunfell release of OE has been used, to compile two sets of binary packages, for x86_64 and aarch64. The latter have been used to build EasyOS for the Raspberry Pi4, and first official release, 2.6.1, was in January 2021. Also: EasyOS version 3.4.3 released
The first Asahi Linux Alpha Release is here!
It’s been a long while since we updated the blog! Truth be told, we wanted to write a couple more progress reports, but there was always “one more thing”… So, instead, we decided to take the plunge and publish the first public alpha release of the Asahi Linux reference distribution! We’re really excited to finally take this step and start bringing Linux on Apple Silicon to everyone. This is only the beginning, and things will move even more quickly going forward! Keep in mind that this is still a very early, alpha release. It is intended for developers and power users; if you decide to install it, we hope you will be able to help us out by filing detailed bug reports and helping debug issues. That said, we welcome everyone to give it a try - just expect things to be a bit rough.
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
