today's howtos
-
How to Install XFCE Desktop or Xubuntu in Ubuntu 20.04/22.04
While it is lightweight and fast, it also aims at being easy to use and visually appealing. XFCE also has a large number of plugins available.
XFCE is a popular choice for remote desktops and older hardware, thanks to its low resource usage. However, thanks to its customizability, it is also a popular choice for Linux enthusiasts who prefer a lightweight desktop and a great amount of themes and configurations.
At first glance it may not seem all that aesthetic, however some of the most beautiful Linux desktops use XFCE. You can find customization options at xfce-look.org.
To find out more info on XFCE you can visit the official website xfce.org.
In this tutorial we’ll cover how to install XFCE desktop environment or Xubuntu, which is an Ubuntu flavor, on Ubuntu 20.04/22.04.
This is how the XFCE desktop environment looks like on my fresh Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish machine.
-
How To Install Envoy Proxy on CentOS - Unix / Linux the admins Tutorials
This post is about How to install Envoy Proxy on CentOS
Envoy is a high-performance C++ distributed proxy designed for single services and applications.
Envoy Proxy is a modern, high performance, small footprint edge and service proxy.Envoy is most comparable to software load balancers such as Nginx and HAProxy. Originally written and deployed at Lyft, Envoy now has a vibrant contributor base and is an official Cloud Native Computing Foundation project.
-
Deploy Elasticsearch and Kibana on Kubernetes with Helm
We will install Elasticsearch and Kibana as well as set up basic security for the Elastic Stack plus secured HTTPS traffic.
-
How to visualize disk usage on Linux using Baobab
Disk Usage Analyzer, formerly known as Baobab, is a graphical disk usage analyzer for the GNOME desktop environment. It was part of gnome-utils, but has been a standalone application since GNOME 3.4.
Disk Usage Analyzer (also known as baobab) scans folders, devices or remote locations and and reports on the disk space consumed by each element. It provides both a tree-like and a graphical representation.
So, Baobab is a GNOME disk usage analyzer. Its biggest advantage is the intuitive visualization interface. Baobab can analyze the whole file system tree, a particular directory tree or even remote folders over network.
-
Install Splunk 8 on CentOS
In this article we will learn How to install Splunk 8 on CentOS 8. Splunk is a software platform to search, analyze and visualize the machine-generated data gathered from the websites, applications, sensors, devices etc. which make up your IT infrastructure and business.
-
Envoy Proxy on Ubuntu 20.04 - How to install it
Thanks to this post, you will learn How To Install Envoy Proxy on Ubuntu 20.04
Envoy is an open source edge and service proxy, designed for cloud native Applications.
-
How to install Firebird on Ubuntu 20.04.
Today you will learn How To Install Envoy Proxy on Ubuntu 20.04. Hope you enjoy this post and enjoy it. Welcome.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 414 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
EasyOS Dunfell-series 3.4.3
EasyOS was created in 2017, derived from Quirky Linux, which in turn was derived from Puppy Linux in 2013. Easy is built in woofQ, which takes as input binary packages from any distribution, and uses them on top of the unique EasyOS infrastructure. Throughout 2020, the official release for x86_64 PCs was the Buster-series, built with Debian 10.x Buster DEBs. EasyOS has also been built with packages compiled from source, using a fork of OpenEmbedded (OE). Currently, the Dunfell release of OE has been used, to compile two sets of binary packages, for x86_64 and aarch64. The latter have been used to build EasyOS for the Raspberry Pi4, and first official release, 2.6.1, was in January 2021. Also: EasyOS version 3.4.3 released
The first Asahi Linux Alpha Release is here!
It’s been a long while since we updated the blog! Truth be told, we wanted to write a couple more progress reports, but there was always “one more thing”… So, instead, we decided to take the plunge and publish the first public alpha release of the Asahi Linux reference distribution! We’re really excited to finally take this step and start bringing Linux on Apple Silicon to everyone. This is only the beginning, and things will move even more quickly going forward! Keep in mind that this is still a very early, alpha release. It is intended for developers and power users; if you decide to install it, we hope you will be able to help us out by filing detailed bug reports and helping debug issues. That said, we welcome everyone to give it a try - just expect things to be a bit rough.
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 8 min ago
3 hours 1 min ago
9 hours 20 min ago
11 hours 17 min ago
11 hours 19 min ago
11 hours 22 min ago
11 hours 44 min ago
11 hours 46 min ago
12 hours 37 sec ago
12 hours 3 min ago