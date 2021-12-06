EasyOS Dunfell-series 3.4.3
EasyOS was created in 2017, derived from Quirky Linux, which in turn was derived from Puppy Linux in 2013. Easy is built in woofQ, which takes as input binary packages from any distribution, and uses them on top of the unique EasyOS infrastructure.
Throughout 2020, the official release for x86_64 PCs was the Buster-series, built with Debian 10.x Buster DEBs.
EasyOS has also been built with packages compiled from source, using a fork of OpenEmbedded (OE). Currently, the Dunfell release of OE has been used, to compile two sets of binary packages, for x86_64 and aarch64.
The latter have been used to build EasyOS for the Raspberry Pi4, and first official release, 2.6.1, was in January 2021.
Also: EasyOS version 3.4.3 released
The first Asahi Linux Alpha Release is here!
It’s been a long while since we updated the blog! Truth be told, we wanted to write a couple more progress reports, but there was always “one more thing”… So, instead, we decided to take the plunge and publish the first public alpha release of the Asahi Linux reference distribution!
We’re really excited to finally take this step and start bringing Linux on Apple Silicon to everyone. This is only the beginning, and things will move even more quickly going forward!
Keep in mind that this is still a very early, alpha release. It is intended for developers and power users; if you decide to install it, we hope you will be able to help us out by filing detailed bug reports and helping debug issues. That said, we welcome everyone to give it a try - just expect things to be a bit rough.
today's howtos
-
OpenRGB, better known as OPEN SOURCE RGB LIGHTING CONTROL, is free and open-source software used to control RGB lighting control that does not require manufacturer software. The software allows for RGB amber lighting, game integrations, music visualization, etc. OpenRGB also comes with a plugin interface that can extend the software’s functionality even further.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install OpenRGB on Manjaro 21 Linux. The tutorial will use the command line terminal with yay AUR helper, ideally most users may be using some wrapper for Pacman, for new users, it is essential to install one to keep your packages up-to-date while you learn Arch/Manjaro.
-
Slack is one of the most popular collaboration communication platforms in the world. From it was initial launch in 2013, it has grown. It is now favored amongst development teams and corporations to integrate many services, run groups, meetings, etc. The way Slack works is to create channels for your teams, topics, customers, or co-workers. Slack also features voice and video calls, file sharing when face-to-face meetings are not possible.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Slack on Manjaro 21 Linux. The tutorial will use the command line terminal with yay AUR helper, ideally most users may be using some wrapper for Pacman, for new users, it is essential to install one to keep your packages up-to-date while you learn Arch/Manjaro.
-
In the times in which we live, teleworking and distance learning has become very relevant. That is why many tools have emerged to help us with remote communications. However, not all of them are new, but they have now become relevant. Well, one of them is the Jitsi Meet desktop. Hot you will learn how to install it.
-
The credentials to log into the assets on the network are one of the most critical inputs that can be provided to a vulnerability assessment. In order to capture and report on the full risk of an asset, the scan engine must be able to access the asset so that it can collect vital pieces of information, such as what software is installed and how the system is configured. For UNIX and UNIX-like systems, access to a target is primarily achieved through the Secure Shell Protocol (SSH). Thus, scan engines accessing these systems should have access to the appropriate SSH credentials.
-
NoSQL encompasses a wide variety of different database technologies that were developed in response to a rise in the volume of data stored about users, objects, and products. NoSQL databases are great at taking into account the frequency in which this data is accessed, and performance and processing needs. Relational databases, on the other hand, were not designed to cope with the scale and agility challenges that face modern applications, nor were they built to take advantage of the cheap storage and processing power available today.
-
AnyDesk is a Teamviewer alternative that we can install on Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Windows, iOS, Android, ChromeOS, and Raspberry Pi. It helps us to easily and quickly establish a connection between computers to remotely access and share the screen. Just like Teamviewer, the content can also be transferred between computers via screen transmission and you can interact with the connected computer as if the computer were at home.
For Security, Anydesk uses the TLS 1.2 protocol, which is also used for online banking. 2-factor authentication is also possible using some authenticator apps, a code that is generated by the app is required for remote access. If you want to operate your own network of devices, you can Anydesk without access to the server from Anydesk or even the Internet. Also, in case a user requires unattended access to some PC, for example, a home PC from the office, he can do that as well by just configuring and setting a password for it.
Android Leftovers
