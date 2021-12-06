Linux Mint Debian Edition 5 is here
The Linux Mint project has announced version 5 of its Debian edition, code-named Elsie.
Linux Mint is one of the longest-running and most polished distros downstream of Ubuntu, and really took off after Ubuntu switched to the controversial Unity desktop with 11.04. Around that time, Mint 12 retained a Windows-like look and feel that later evolved into the Cinnamon desktop.
This won it a lot of converts who didn't care for Ubuntu's more Mac-like look. Even thought Ubuntu killed Unity and switched back to GNOME, it's GNOME 3 – still very unlike Windows. Mint provides familiarity for the many people who feel more comfy with a taskbar, a start menu, and so on.
We looked at Mint 20 when it came out a couple of years ago, and last January, the latest 20.3 release, too – which includes a natively packaged version of Firefox, direct from Mozilla, instead of Ubuntu's Snap version. In fact it's notable that Mint eschews Ubuntu's Snap apps altogether. Instead, you get Red Hat-style Flatpaks.
